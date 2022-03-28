Daftar Nominasi dan Pemenang Piala Oscar 2022

Ajang The Academy Awards (Piala Oscar) di Los Angeles, AS, telah digelar Minggu malam (27/3) waktu setempat atau Senin (28/3) pagi WIB. Berikut daftar nominasi dan pemenang (dicetak tebal) anugerah bergengsi bagi insan perfilman dunia tersebut, seperti disarikan dari The Guardian.
Aktris Terbaik
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Aktor Terbaik
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick … BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Sutradara Terbaik
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Film Terbaik
Belfast
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Aktis Pendukung Terbaik
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Aktor Pendukung Terbaik
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
JK Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Desain Kostum Terbaik
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Tata Suara Terbaik
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Skor Asli Terbaik
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Cerita Adaptasi Terbaik
Coda (Sian Heder)
Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe)
Dune (Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve)
The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal)
The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion)
Cerita Asli Terbaik
Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
Don’t Look Up (Adam McKay, David Sirota)
Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
King Richard (Zach Baylin)
The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier)
Editing Terbaik
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick… BOOM!
Tata Rias dan Rambut Terbaik
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Feature Animasi Terbaik
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Feature Dokumenter Terbaik
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Lagu/Sountrack Asli Terbaik
Be Alive (King Richard)
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to Joy (Belfast)
No Time to Die (No Time to Die)
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days)
Sinematografi Terbaik
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Film Asing/Internasional Terbaik
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Desain Produksi Terbaik
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Visual Efek Terbaik
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home