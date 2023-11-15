Lirik 10 Lagu Coldplay Terpopuler di Spotify untuk Persiapan Konser

BAND Coldplay menggelar pertunjukkan konser mereka di Jakarta, Rabu, 15 November 2023 malam ini, bertempat di Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno (SUGBK). Berikut ini lirik 10 lagu terpopuler Coldplay di Spotify, modal penting untuk persiapan konser nanti.
1. Something Just Like This 2,32 juta kali diputar
Lirik
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider-Man's control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly I don't see myself upon that list
But she said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not lookin' for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy-tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
I want something just like this
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
And Superman unrolls
A suit before he lifts
But I'm not the kind of person that it fits
She said, where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not lookin' for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy-tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can miss
I want something just like this
I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not lookin' for somebody
With some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy-tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
2. Yellow 1,93 juta
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And everything you do
Yeah, they were all yellow
I came along
I wrote a song for you
And all the things you do
And it was called Yellow
So then I took my turn
Oh, what a thing to have done
And it was all yellow
Your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, you know I love you so
You know I love you so
I swam across
I jumped across for you
Oh, what a thing to do
'Cause you were all yellow
I drew a line
I drew a line for you
Oh, what a thing to do
And it was all yellow
And your skin, oh yeah, your skin and bones
Turn into something beautiful
And you know, for you, I'd bleed myself dry
For you, I'd bleed myself dry
It's true
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine for you
Look how they shine
Look at the stars
Look how they shine for you
And all the things that you do
3. Viva La Vida 1,76 juta
I used to rule the world
Seas would rise when I gave the word
Now in the morning, I sleep alone
Sweep the streets I used to own
I used to roll the dice
Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes
Listen as the crowd would sing
Now the old king is dead, long live the king
One minute, I held the key
Next the walls were closed on me
And I discovered that my castles stand
Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand
I hear Jerusalem bells a-ringin'
Roman Cavalry choirs are singin'
Be my mirror, my sword and shield
My missionaries in a foreign field
For some reason, I can't explain
Once you'd gone, there was never, never an honest word
And that was when I ruled the world
It was a wicked and wild wind
Blew down the doors to let me in
Shattered windows and the sound of drums
People couldn't believe what I'd become
Revolutionaries wait
For my head on a silver plate
Just a puppet on a lonely string
Oh, who would ever want to be king?
I hear Jerusalem bells a-ringin'
Roman Cavalry choirs are singing
Be my mirror, my sword and shield
My missionaries in a foreign field
For some reason, I can't explain
I know Saint Peter won't call my name
Never an honest word
But that was when I ruled the world
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
I hear Jerusalem bells a-ringin'
Roman Cavalry choirs are singin'
Be my mirror, my sword and shield
My missionaries in a foreign field
For some reason I can't explain
I know Saint Peter won't call my name
Never an honest word
But that was when I ruled the world
4. The Scientist 1,69 juta
Come up to meet you, tell you I'm sorry
You don't know how lovely you are
I had to find you, tell you I need you
Tell you I set you apart
Tell me your secrets and ask me your questions
Oh, let's go back to the start
Running in circles, coming up tails
Heads on a science apart
Nobody said it was easy
It's such a shame for us to part
Nobody said it was easy
No one ever said it would be this hard
Oh, take me back to the start
I was just guessing at numbers and figures
Pulling the puzzles apart
Questions of science, science and progress
Do not speak as loud as my heart
But tell me you love me, come back and haunt me
Oh and I rush to the start
Running in circles, chasing our tails
Coming back as we are
Nobody said it was easy
Oh, it's such a shame for us to part
Nobody said it was easy
No one ever said it would be so hard
I'm going back to the start
5. Fix You 1,3 juta
When you try your best, but you don't succeed
When you get what you want, but not what you need
When you feel so tired, but you can't sleep
Stuck in reverse
And the tears come streaming down your face
When you lose something you can't replace
When you love someone, but it goes to waste
Could it be worse?
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
And high up above, or down below
When you're too in love to let it go
But if you never try, you'll never know
Just what you're worth
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
Tears stream down your face
When you lose something you cannot replace
Tears stream down your face, and I
Tears stream down your face
I promise you I will learn from my mistakes
Tears stream down your face, and I
Lights will guide you home
And ignite your bones
And I will try to fix you
6. A Sky full of Stars 1,27 juta
'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars
I'm gonna give you my heart
'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars
'Cause you light up the path
I don't care, go on and tear me apart
I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh
'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars
I think I saw you
'Cause you're a sky, 'cause you're a sky full of stars
I wanna die in your arms, oh, oh-oh
'Cause you get lighter the more it gets dark
I'm gonna give you my heart, oh
I don't care, go on and tear me apart
I don't care if you do, ooh-ooh, ooh
'Cause in a sky, 'cause in a sky full of stars
I think I see you
I think I see you
'Cause you're a sky, you're a sky full of stars
Such a heavenly view
You're such a heavenly view
Yeah, yeah, yeah, ooh
7. Hymn for The Weekend 1,24 juta
Oh, angel sent from up above
You know you make my world light up
When I was down, when I was hurt
You came to lift me up
Life is a drink and love's a drug
Oh, now I think I must be miles up
When I was a river, dried up
You came to rain a flood
You said, "Drink from me, drink from me"
When I was so thirsty
Pour on a symphony
Now I just can't get enough
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
Pour on a symphony
When I'm low, low, low, low
I-, oh I-, oh I-
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high (so high), so high (so high)
Oh I-, oh I-, oh I-
Now I'm feeling drunk and high
So high (so high), so high (so high)
Oh, angel sent from up above
I feel you coursing through my blood
Life is a drink, your love's about
To make the stars come out
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
Pour on a symphony
When I'm low, low, low, low
I-, oh I-, oh I-
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high, so high (so high)
Oh I-, oh I-, oh I-
Now I'm feeling drunk and high
So high (so high), so high (so high)
I-, oh I-, oh I-
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
So high, so high
I-, oh I-, oh I-
Now I'm feeling drunk and high
So high (so high), so high (so high)
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the (that we shoot, yeah)
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the
That we shoot across the sky
That we shoot across the
8. My Universe 1,14 juta
Sumber : Instagram Coldplay
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I
In the night, I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes, I watch you rise
There's a paradise they couldn't capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
Maeil bam nege naraga (ga)
Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae
Na useumyeo neoreul manna (na)
Never ending forever, baby
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotji
Gireojin geurimja sogeseo (eyes)
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
Nareul balkyeojuneun geon
Neoran sarangeuro su noajin byeol
Nae ujuui neon
Tto dareun sesangeul mandeureo juneun geol
Neoneun nae byeorija naui ujunikka
Jigeum i siryeondo gyeolgugen jamsinikka
Neoneun eonjekkajina jigeumcheoreom balgeman binnajwo
Urineun neoreul ttara i gin bameul sunoeul geoya
Neowa hamkke naraga
When I'm without you I'm crazy
Ja eoseo nae soneul jaba
We are made of each other, baby
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe (do-do, do-do)
You, you are
My universe (do-do, do-do)
I just want
My universe
You, you are my universe, and I (My universe)
[Korean:]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I
In the night, I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes, I watch you rise
There's a paradise they couldn't capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
매일 밤 네게 날아가 (가)
꿈이란 것도 잊은 채
나 웃으며 너를 만나 (나)
Never ending forever, baby
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
어둠이 내겐 더 편했었지
길어진 그림자 속에서 (eyes)
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
나를 밝혀주는 건
너란 사랑으로 수 놓아진 별
내 우주의 넌
또 다른 세상을 만들어 주는 걸
너는 내 별이자 나의 우주니까
지금 이 시련도 결국엔 잠시니까
너는 언제까지나 지금처럼 밝게만 빛나줘
우리는 너를 따라 이 긴 밤을 수놓을 거야
너와 함께 날아가
When I'm without you I'm crazy
자 어서 내 손을 잡아
We are made of each other, baby
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe (do-do, do-do)
You, you are
My universe (do-do, do-do)
I just want
My universe
You, you are my universe, and I (My universe)
[English translation:]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I
In the night I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes I watch you rise
There’s a paradise they couldn’t capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
I fly to you every night
Forgetting that it's just a dream
I meet you with a smile
Never-ending forever, baby
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
Darkness used to be more comfortable for me
In the long shadow (eyes)
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
My universe (do-do, do-do)
(You make my world)
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
What brightens me up
Is the star embroidered with love called you
You in my universe
Make another world for me
You are my star and my universe
After all, this hardship is just brief
Always shine bright as you are now
We will follow you through this long night
I fly with you
When I'm without you I'm crazy
Hold my hand
We are made of each other baby
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (I), just want (just want) to put you first (to put you first)
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe (do-do, do-do)
You, you are
My universe (do-do, do-do)
I just want
My universe
You, you are my universe, and I (My universe)
9. Paradise 1,13 juta
When she was just a girl, she expected the world
But it flew away from her reach
So she ran away in her sleep and dreamed of
Para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise, para-para-paradise
Every time she closed her eyes
When she was just a girl, she expected the world
But it flew away from her reach and the bullets catch in her teeth
Life goes on, it gets so heavy
The wheel breaks the butterfly, every tear a waterfall
In the night, the stormy night, she'd close her eyes
In the night, the stormy night, away she'd fly
And dream of para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
She'd dream of para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
La-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
And so lying underneath those stormy skies
She'd say, "Oh, I know the sun must set to rise"
This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
This could be para-para-paradise
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh)
This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
This could be para-para-paradise
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh)
This could be para-para-paradise
Para-para-paradise
This could be para-para-paradise
(Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh, oh-oh)
10. Sparks 731 ribu
Did I drive you away?
I know what you'll say
You say, "Oh, sing one we know"
But I promise you this
I'll always look out for you
Yeah, that's what I'll do
I say, "Ohh"
I say, "Ohh"
My heart is yours
It's you that I hold on to
Yeah, that's what I do
And I know, I was wrong
But I won't let you down
Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, I will, yes, I will
I said, "Ohh"
I cry, "Ohh"
Yeah, I saw sparks
Yeah, I saw sparks
And I saw sparks
Yeah, I saw sparks
Sing it out
Rencananya konser akan dimulai pukul 21.00 WIB, namun para penonton sudah bisa masuk ke area venue mulai 17.00 WIB.