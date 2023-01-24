'Everything Everywhere All at Once' Raih 11 Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023

FILM sci-fi 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' meraih 11 nominasi Piala Oscar 2023 yang diumumkan Selasa (24/1). Pemenang Piala Oscar 2023 akan diumumkan dalam acara Academy Awards yang akan berlangsung 12 Maret 2023 mendatang.

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' meraih nominasi untuk beberapa kategori seperti film terbaik, sutradara terbaik melalui Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh (aktris terbaik), Ke Huy Quan (aktor pendukung terbaik), serta Jamie Lee Curtis dan Stephanie Hsu (aktris pendukung terbaik).

Sedangkan film dark comedy Irlandia 'The Banshees of Inisherin' dan film Perang Dunia I 'All Quiet on the Western Front' berada di posisi kedua dengan sembilan nominasi. Sedangkan film 'Elvis' meraih delapan nominasi disusul memoar semu Steven Spielberg, 'The Fabelmans' mendapat tujuh nominasi. (AFP/OL-15)



Daftar Nominasi Piala Oscar 2023:

Film Terbaik

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans

- Tar

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Triangle of Sadness

- Women Talking

Sutradara Terbaik

- Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

- Daniel Kwan dan Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

- Todd Field, "Tar'

- Ruben Ostlund, "Triangle of Sadness"

Aktris Terbaik

- Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

- Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

- Andrea Riseborough, "To Leslie"

- Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

- Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Aktor Terbaik

- Austin Butler, "Elvis"

- Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

- Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

- Paul Mescal, "Aftersun"

- Bill Nighy, "Living"

Film Internasional Terbaik

- All Quiet on the Western Front" (Jerman)

- Argentina, 1985" (Argentina)

- Close" (Belgia)

- EO" (Polandia)

- "The Quiet Girl" (Irlandia)

Aktor Pendukung Terbaik

- Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

- Brian Tyree Henry, "Causeway"

- Judd Hirsch, "The Fabelmans"

- Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

- Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Aktris Pendukung Terbaik

- Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

- Hong Chau, "The Whale"

- Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

- Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

- Stephanie Hsu, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"