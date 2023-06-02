Jumat 02 Juni 2023, 17:57 WIB

Lineup Java Jazz Festival 2023 Day 1, Ada Reality Club hingga Laufey

Joan Imanuella | Hiburan
Lineup Java Jazz Festival 2023 Day 1, Ada Reality Club hingga Laufey

Ist
Lineup Java Jazz Festival 2023 Day 1

 

JAVA Jazz Festival 2023 bakal digelar kembali tahun ini. Java Jazz tahun ini bakal digelar pada 2 sampai 4 Juni 2023 di JIExpo, Kemayoran, Jakarta Pusat, festival ini bakal menampilkan sejumlah musisi Tanah Air.

Dalam festival tahun ini, Java Jazz Festival akan menampilkan 12 panggung besar yang akan dimeriahkan oleh penampilan ratusan musisi jazz terkenal baik dari dalam negeri maupun luar negeri.

Berikut daftar line up BNI Java Jazz Festival 2023 Day 1, Jumat (2/6).

Baca juga: BNI Java Jazz 2023 Bawa Ratusan Musikus di 12 Panggung

Blibli Hall

1. Reality Club (17.45 WIB)
2. Randy Pandugo (19.45 WIB)
3. Nao Yoshioka (21.45 WIB)
4. On & On: Jose James Sings Badu (23.45 WIB)

BNI Hall

1. Titi DJ with Tiyo Alibasjah & Glen Dauna Project (18.30 WIB)
2. The Chicago Experience feat. Danny Seraphine & Jeff Coffey (20.30 WIB)
3. Stephen Sanchez (22.30 WIB)

Bravo Radio Hall

1. Dua Empat (17.30 WIB)
2. Jazzmeia Horn (19.15 WIB)
3. Nate Smith + Kinfolk (21.00 WIB)
4. Mike Del Ferro Trio feat. Rega Dauna (22.45 WIB)

Cubmu Hall

1. Harry Toledo & The Turbulance of Soul (16.15 WIB)
2. Devano & Salsha (18.15 WIB)
3. 3HK Project (20.15 WIB)
4. Giacomo Turra (22.15 WIB)

Demajors Stage

1. Dhira Bongs (16.30 WIB)
2. Compadres (18.00 WIB)
3. Mad Madmen (19.30 WIB)
4. The Regards (21.00 WIB)
5. 5 Petani (22.45 WIB)

MLD Spot Stage Bus

1. Dreikids (16.30 WIB)
2. Perunggu (18.30 WIB)
3. Gangga (20.00 WIB)
4. OKAAY (21.30 WIB)

MLD Spot Hall

1. Kaleb J (17.15 WIB)
2. Kenny Gabrial "The Playgroudn Live Session" with Special Apperances BAS. BOI, Faye Risa Kotta, Eros Tjokro (19.15 WIB)
3. Rinni Wulandari (21.15 WIB)
4. GAIDAA (23.15 WIB)

Outdoor Stage 

1. Jamie Aditya & His Mezzrollers (16.15 WIB)
2. Teza Sumendra (19.00 WIB)
3. D'Ray (21.00 WIB)
4. Muhammad Dompas (23.00 WIB)

Pertamina Hall

1. Ecoutez (17.15 WIB)
2. Paul Partohap (19.15 WIB)
3. Ron King Big Band (21.15 WIB)
4. Grace Kelly (23.15 WIB)

Teh Botol Sosro Hall

1. Ardhito Pramono (17.30 WIB)
2. Bob James Trio (19.30 WIB)
3. Laufey (21.30 WIB)
4. Mario Biondi (23.30 WIB)

All-Accor Limitless Stage

1. G-Pluck (16.45 WIB)
2. Gugun Blues Shelter (18.45 WIB)
3. Workshy (20.45 WIB)
4. Matt Johnson (22.45 WIB)

Wonderfull Indonesia Stage

1. Fiko Nainggolan (16.45 WIB)
2. Rafi Sudirman (18.30 WIB)
3. Littlefingers (20.15 WIB)
4. Morad (22.00 WIB)
5. ALI (23.45 WIB)

(Z-10)

TAGS: # BNI Java Jazz Festival 2023 # konser musik # Hiburan

Baca Juga

@seonho_kim

Ketentuan dan Peraturan Fanmeeting Kim Seo-ho di Jakarta

👤Joan Imanuella  🕔Jumat 02 Juni 2023, 18:19 WIB
Aktor Kim Seon-ho akan mengadakan fanmeeting di Indonesia. Selama fanmeeting, penggemar dapat menikmati pertunjukan khusus, sesi tanya...
Ist

Single Kedua Comatra Berjudul Cast Away Dirilis

👤Mediaindonesia.com 🕔Jumat 02 Juni 2023, 18:17 WIB
Setelah kesuksesan dari single pertamanya, Silence,yang mendapat respons 1,8 juta penonton di YouTube, Comatra kembali dengan single kedua...
Antara

Daftar Konser dan Event yang Digelar Selama Juni 2023

👤Joan Imanuella 🕔Jumat 02 Juni 2023, 17:49 WIB
Sepanjang Juni 2023 Indonesia akan marak dengan beragam konser musik dan event dari artis lokal hingga...

E-Paper Media Indonesia

Headline Edisi

Soliditas Pendukung Anies Tetap Terjaga

KPP sebelumnya juga telah menggalang pertemuan di Kepulauan Seribu dengan topik bakal cawapres hingga indikasi penjegalan Anies.

Fokus Edisi

Penerapan VAR Tuntut Persiapan Matang

PENERAPAN sistem asisten wasit virtual atau VAR di Liga 1 2023-2024 yang ditargetkan bisa dijalankan pada putaran kedua harus didukung infrastruktur memadai.

Baca E-Paper

Berita Terkini

Selengkapnya

Top Tags

# haji# Mahkamah Konstitusi# Pemilu 2024# Pasir Laut# FIFA Match Day

BenihBaik.com

Selengkapnya

MG News

Selengkapnya

Berita Populer

Selengkapnya

Berita Weekend

Selengkapnya