Ini Dia Daftar Nomine Golden Globe 2023

Golden Globe, salah satu ajang penghargaan bergengsi untuk insan perfilman dan televisi, akan digelar Selasa (10/1). Di edisi penyelenggaraannya yang ke-80 ini, The Banshees of Inisherin berjaya dengan delapan nominasi, diikuti oleh film fiksi ilmiah surealis Everything Everywhere All at Once dengan enam nominasi. Sementara Babylon dan The Fabelmans, masing-masing dengan lima nominasi.

Berikut daftar nomine di ajang tersebut yang disarikan dari AFP, Minggu (8/1)

FILM

Film Drama Terbaik

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Elvis"

"The Fabelmans"

"Tar"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Film Musikal/Komedi terbaik

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once"

"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

"Triangle of Sadness"

Aktor Terbaik

Austin Butler, "Elvis"

Brendan Fraser, "The Whale"

Hugh Jackman, "The Son"

Bill Nighy, "Living"

Jeremy Pope, "The Inspection"

Aktris Terbaik

Cate Blanchett, "Tar"

Olivia Colman, "Empire of Light"

Viola Davis, "The Woman King"

Ana de Armas, "Blonde"

Michelle Williams, "The Fabelmans"

Aktor Musical/Komedi Terbaik

Diego Calva, "Babylon"

Daniel Craig, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"

Adam Driver, "White Noise"

Colin Farrell, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Ralph Fiennes, "The Menu"

Aktris Musikal/Komedi Terbaik

Lesley Manville, "Mrs Harris Goes to Paris"

Margot Robbie, "Babylon"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Menu"

Emma Thompson, "Good Luck to You, Leo Grande"

Michelle Yeoh, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Aktor Pendukung Terbaik

Brendan Gleeson, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Barry Keoghan, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Brad Pitt, "Babylon"

Ke Huy Quan, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Eddie Redmayne, "The Good Nurse"

Aktris Pendukung Terbaik

Angela Bassett, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

Kerry Condon, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Jamie Lee Curtis, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Dolly De Leon, "Triangle of Sadness"

Carey Mulligan, "She Said"

Sutradara Terbaik

James Cameron, "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, "Everything Everywhere All at Once"

Baz Luhrmann, "Elvis"

Martin McDonagh, "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Steven Spielberg, "The Fabelmans"

Film non bahasa Inggris Terbaik

"All Quiet on the Western Front"

"Argentina, 1985"

"Close"

"Decision to Leave"

"RRR"

Film Animasi Terbaik

"Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio"

"Inu-Oh"

"Marcel the Shell With Shoes On"

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish"

"Turning Red"

Televisi

Drama Seri Terbaik

"Better Call Saul

"The Crown"

"House of the Dragon"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

Aktor Drama Terbaik

Jeff Bridges, "The Old Man"

Kevin Costner, "Yellowstone"

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Aktris Drama Terbaik

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Hilary Swank, "Alaska Daily"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Drama Musikal/Komedi Terbaik

"Abbott Elementary"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Wednesday"

Aktor Musikal/Komedi Terbaik

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Aktris Musikal/Komedi Terbaik

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"