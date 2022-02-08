Selasa 08 Februari 2022, 21:22 WIB

The Power of The Dog Dominasi Kategori Pemeran Terbaik Oscar 2022

Fathurrozak | Weekend
The Power of The Dog Dominasi Kategori Pemeran Terbaik Oscar 2022

Netflix
The Power of The Dog (2021).

 

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science (AMPAS) sebagai induk dari ajang penghargaan Oscar telah mengumumkan nominasi pendek mereka untuk tahun ini, yang diumumkan pada Selasa (8/2) malam waktu Indonesia melalui siaran langsung Twitter mereka, dan dibawakan oleh aktris Tracee Ellis Ross dan aktor Leslie Jordan.

Berikut nominasi pemeran terbaik Oscar 2022. 

Aktris terbaik:

-Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
-Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
-Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
-Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
-Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Aktor terbaik:

-Javie Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
-Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
-Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick..Boom)
-Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Machbeth)

Aktris pendukung terbaik:

-Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
-Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
-Judi Dench (Belfast)
-Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
-Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Aktor pendukung terbaik:

-Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
-Troy Kotsur (Coda)
-Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
-J.K. Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
-Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog). (M-2) 

TAGS: # Film # Netflix # platform # Piala Oscar # drama

Baca Juga

123RF

Diumumkan Malam Ini, Berikut Skenario Asli dan Adaptasi Kandidat Oscar 2022

👤Fathurrozak 🕔Selasa 08 Februari 2022, 21:12 WIB
Sebagian besar ialah film-film yang sudah diprediksi, seperti The Power of The Dog untuk naskah skenario adaptasi, atau King Richard untuk...
Dok. Lionsgate

Moonfall: Omong Kosong Film Bencana ala Roland Emmerich

👤Fathurrozak 🕔Selasa 08 Februari 2022, 19:15 WIB
Dua astronot dan satu kutu buku luar angkasa berada dalam misi penyelamatan penghuni bumi dari...
Instagram

Instagram Tambahkan Fitur untuk Keamanan Pengguna

👤Fathurrozak 🕔Selasa 08 Februari 2022, 13:02 WIB
Instagram menghadirkan fitur tambahan pengingat harian untuk pengguna di Indonesia dalam momentum hari internet aman...

E-Paper Media Indonesia

Headline Edisi

Daerah Bersiap Hadapi PPKM Level 3

PPKM level 3 diberlakukan karena tingginya kasus covid-19 dan keterisian tempat tidur di rumah sakit, juga masih rendahnya jumlah tracing.

Fokus Edisi

JIS Hadirkan Rasa Keadilan bagi Warga Jakarta

Stadion ini menerapkan teknologi sky-viewing deck di ketinggian 70 meter seperti halnya Mercedes-Benz Stadium di Atlanta, Amerika Serikat.

Baca E-Paper

Berita Terkini

Selengkapnya

Top Tags

BenihBaik.com

Selengkapnya

MG News

Selengkapnya

Berita Populer

Selengkapnya

Berita Weekend

Selengkapnya