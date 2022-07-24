Minggu 24 Juli 2022, 11:45 WIB

HBO Rilis Trailer Terbaru House of the Dragon

Basuki Eka Purnama | Hiburan
HBO Rilis Trailer Terbaru House of the Dragon

Instagram @houseofthedragonhbo
Poster serial HBO House of the Dragon

 

SERIAL terbaru HBO, House of the Dragon, akan tayang di HBO Go pada 22 Agustus mendatang. Menjelang penayangan itu, HBO merilis trailer terbaru serial pendahuluan dari serial Game of Thrones itu.

Diambil dari novel Fire & Blood karya George R.R. Martin, serial House of the Dragon mengambil setting 200 tahuan sebelum peristiwa Game of Thrones, menceritakan kisah House Targaryen.

Baca juga: HBO Rilis Key Art untuk Serial House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon dibintangi Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, dan Rhys Ifans.

Para pemeran lainnya antara lain Milly Alcock, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Emily Carey, Harry Collett, Ryan Corr, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jefferson Hall, David Horovitch, Wil Johnson, John Macmillan, Graham McTavish, Ewan Mitchell, Theo Nate, Matthew Needham, Bill Paterson, Phia Saban, Gavin Spokes, Savannah Steyn. (RO/OL-1)

VIDEO TERKAIT:

TAGS: # serial # HBO # Game of Thrones # House of the Dragon

Baca Juga

Instagram @__dere

Rubik, Album Perdana Dere

👤Basuki Eka Purnama 🕔Minggu 24 Juli 2022, 12:45 WIB
Dere mengatakan album tersebut berisi pemikirannya tentang bagaimana energi di dalam hidup dapat sangat menarik untuk ditelusuri dari...
ANTARA/HO

Ikon Citayam Fashion Week, Jeje dan Bonge, Jadi Bintang Video Klip

👤Basuki Eka Purnama 🕔Minggu 24 Juli 2022, 12:15 WIB
Dua ikon fenomena Citayam Fashion Week, yang sedang ramai dibicarakan di jagad media sosial Indonesia saat ini, yaitu Jeje dan Bonge,...
MI/Dok HBO Go

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin akan Tayang di HBO Go Mulai 28 Juli

👤Basuki Eka Purnama 🕔Minggu 24 Juli 2022, 12:00 WIB
Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Zaria, Malia Pyles, dan Maia Reficco membintangi generasi baru...

E-Paper Media Indonesia

Headline Edisi

Lindungi Anak dari Pengaruh Buruk Digital

KPAI memprediksi kasus-kasus kejahatan siber akan terus meningkat. 

Fokus Edisi

Benua Eropa dan AS Dihantam Gelombang Panas

MEMBIARKAN  pemanasan melewati 1,5 derajat celsius berarti sebagian besar tahun akan dipengaruhi panas ekstrem di masa depan.

Baca E-Paper

Berita Terkini

Selengkapnya

Top Tags

# Babel# Pilpres 2024# Reshuffle Kabinet# Ibadah Haji 2022# pandemi covid-19# Badan Otorita IKN# Kiai Jombang

BenihBaik.com

Selengkapnya

MG News

Selengkapnya

Berita Populer

Selengkapnya

Berita Weekend

Selengkapnya