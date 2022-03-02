Sambut The Batman, HBO Go Hadirkan Lebih dari 30 Tayangan Batman

KAPOW! Batman, warga Gotham City paling terkenal mengambil alih HBO GO. Dalam rangka memeriahkan keseruan menjelang kehadiran film The Batman di sinema pada hari ini, Rabu (2/3), di layanan streaming HBO GO tersedia lebih dari 30 film dan serial Batman bagi para penggemar sang Capped Crusader.

Mulai Selasa (1/3) sampai 13 Maret, para penggemar dapat menikmati berbagai inkarnasi di layar kaca dari tokoh Super Hero ikonik DC dan sosok alter-ego-nya, Bruce Wayne.

Berikut adalah daftar film dan serial Batman yang bisa Anda saksikan di HBO GO