Sambut The Batman, HBO Go Hadirkan Lebih dari 30 Tayangan Batman

KAPOW! Batman, warga Gotham City paling terkenal mengambil alih HBO GO. Dalam rangka memeriahkan keseruan menjelang kehadiran film The Batman di sinema pada hari ini, Rabu (2/3), di layanan streaming HBO GO tersedia lebih dari 30 film dan serial Batman bagi para penggemar sang Capped Crusader.

Mulai Selasa (1/3) sampai 13 Maret, para penggemar dapat menikmati berbagai inkarnasi di layar kaca dari tokoh Super Hero ikonik DC dan sosok alter-ego-nya, Bruce Wayne. 

Berikut adalah daftar film dan serial Batman yang bisa Anda saksikan di HBO GO

  1. Zack Snyder's Justice League
  2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition
  3. Batman Begins
  4. The Dark Knight
  5. The Dark Knight Rises
  6. Batman: The Long Halloween Part One
  7. Batman: The Long Halloween Part Two
  8. Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice is Gray
  9. The Lego Batman Movie
  10. Batman: Soul Of The Dragon
  11. Batman: Gotham Knight
  12. Batman: Death In The Family
  13. Batman: Under The Red Hood
  14. Batman: The Killing Joke
  15. Batman: Gotham By Gaslight
  16. Batman: Year One (Also part of DC Kids: Batman)
  17. Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman (Also part of DC Kids: Batman)
  18. Beware The Batman (series)
  19. Lego Batman: The Movie - DC Super Heroes Unite
  20. Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League - Gotham City Breakout
  21. Lego DC: Batman Family Matters
  22. Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave & The Bold
  23. Batman: The Brave And The Bold (series)
  24. Batman Unlimited: Mech Vs. Mutants
  25. Batman Unlimited: Animal Instincts
  26. Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem
  27. Batman: Assault On Arkham
  28. Son Of Batman
  29. Batman Beyond: Return Of The Joker
  30. Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero
  31. Batman: Mask Of The Phantasm
  32. Superman/Batman Apocalypse
  33. Superman/Batman: Public Enemies
  34. Batman: Year One
  35. Batman: Mystery Of The Batwoman (RO/OL-1)
