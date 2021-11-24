Jon Batiste Dominasi Grammy

Jon Batiste yang meraih musik orisinil terbaik di Oscar lewat Soul, mendominasi perolehan nominasi Grammy ke-64.

Selama ajang penghargaan Grammy, Jon Batiste baru meraih tiga nominasi. Pada Grammy ke-61 pada 2016, ia dinominasikan untuk kategori best american roots performance lewat Saint James Infirmary Blues. Sementara pada Grammy ke-63 pada 2020, ia mendapat dua nominasi lewat Chronology of A Dream: Live at The Village Vanguard (best contemporary instrumental album) dan Meditations (best new age album).

Pada Grammy ke-64 di tahun ini, dilansir dari situs resmi Grammy (24/11), ia total meraih 11 nominasi. Menjadi yang terbanyak dibanding musikus lainnya. Ke-11 nominasi itu didapat Batiste dari kategori seperti sebelumnya american roots performance, rnb, hingga jazz.

Ia juga masuk dalam nominasi utama di record of the year dan album of the year. Freedom yang masuk record of the year bersaing dengan I Still Have Faith in You (Abba), I Get A Kick Out Of You (Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga), Peaches (Justin Bieber berduet dengan Daniel Caesar & Giveon), Right On Time (Brandi Carlile), Kiss Me More (Doja Cat berduet dengan SZA), Happier Than Ever (Billie Eilish), Montero (Call Me By Your Name) milik Lil Nas X, drivers license (Olivia Rodrigo), dan Leave The Door Open (Silk Sonic).

Untuk kategori album of the year, album milik Batiste We Are juga masih akan bersaing dengan beberapa pengisi nominasi record of the year. Mereka adalah Olivia Rodrigo (Sour), Lil Nas X (Montero), Justin Bieber (Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)), Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga (Love For Sale), dan Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever). Selain mereka, juga ada nama Taylor Swift (Evermore), Kanye West (Donda), H.E.R. (Back Of My Mind), dan Doja Cat (Planet Her (Deluxe)). (OL-12)