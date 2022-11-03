Ucapan Selamat Wisuda dalam Bahasa Inggris yang Berkesan

WISUDA merupakan momen yang paling ditunggu-tunggu anak kuliahan. Waktu dan usaha yang telah dihabiskan untuk mengemban ilmu sebagai mahasiswa akhirnya menuai hasil.

Tak hanya gelar yang didapatkan, pengalaman dan juga pengetahuan tentu saja akan menjadi bekal dalam mencari pekerjaan setelahnya.

Untuk merayakan kelulusan, berikut beberapa inspirasi ucapan dengan Bahasa Inggris untuk mereka yang baru lulus tersebut.

• Congratulations on graduating and here's to your next adventure!

• You're a class act!

• Best of luck on your new beginnings!

• You did it, Graduate! Congratulations!

• We're so proud of you, and honored to celebrate graduation day with you!

• You are a star in the making! Congrats and shine on!

• Caps off to you, Graduate!

• Congratulations on your big day! We knew you could do it!

• Cheers to the new graduate! Best wishes for your future!

• Bravo! What an outstanding achievement!

• Congratulations - the sky is your limit! Fly high!

• Cheers to four years!

• I lost a bet. You graduated.

• Hard work: check! Diploma: check! Make some money: more checks!

• I hate to break it to you, but that was the easiest part of your adult life.

• Who would have thought that in just six years you'd graduate. That was way faster than I expected.

• The tassel is worth the hassle! You did it!

• Congrats and may all your dreams come true!

• High five and hugs! You did it!

• Nothing can stop you now, Graduate! Keep reaching for the stars!

• The world is your oyster! Kudos on your big day!

• Why did the graduate cross the road? To move back in with her parents.

• Here’s to the end of eating Top Ramen!

• My hope for you is that your awesome memories of college last longer than your student loans.

• Isn’t it amazing how far people can go with Google and Wikipedia around to help?

• Congratulations on your graduation. Education is the key to unlocking your potential. The diploma helps a wee bit also.

• Congrats on filling a minimum job requirement!

• With love and patience, nothing is impossible.

• May you always dare to do great things with your life.

• Life is a journey and only you hold the map.

• Shoot for the stars and if you miss you’ll land among stars.

• Graduation isn’t the end of a tough journey. It is the beginning of a beautiful one.

• Take your time celebrating. Take it easy for a while. Then get ready to take on the world!

• Follow your heart. It knows the way.

• Before you act, listen. Before you react, think. Before you criticize, wait. And, before you quit, try.

• Always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you’ll ever know.

• Discipline is the bridge between goals and accomplishment.

• Take pride in how far you've come. Have faith in how far you can go.

• It has been a privilege to watch you grow into the person you are today.

• Let your dream be your wings to carry you into the future.

• From when you were a child until today, you have only given us reason to hold our heads up in pride.

• Your graduation day is a proud day for you and a dream come true for our family.

• We're proud of your achievements, but even more proud of the person you've become.

• May you celebrate graduation recalling fond memories from your past and dreaming exciting visions of your future.

• We can't wait to see what's next in your journey.

• Go into the world and do well, but more importantly, go into the world and do good.

Semoga bermanfaat!(OL-5)