HBO dan HBO Max Menangkan 19 Penghargaan Emmy

HBO dan HBO Max telah meraih 19 penghargaan di ajang tahunan Primetime Emmy Awards ke-73 yang berlangsung di Amerika Serikat (AS), Senin (20/9) WIB.

Berikut adalah daftar tayangan Tayangan HBO dan HBO Max yang memenangkan penghargaan Emmy di 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards:

Mare of Easttown (HBO Original)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Kate Winslet)

Outstanding Supporting Actress for A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Julianne Nicholson)

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Evan Peters)

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Hacks (Max Original)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Jean Smart)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Lucia Aniello)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Original)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series (tahun keenam secara beruntun)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

Lovecraft Country (HBO Original)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Courtney B. Vance)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

I May Destroy You (HBO Original)

Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie (Michaela Coel)

Outstanding Music Supervision

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Original)

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

The Flight Attendant ANT (Max Original)

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart (HBO Original)

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (RO/OL-1)