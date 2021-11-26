Pakar Reaktor Nuklir Indonesia (Bagian-4)

NAMA Liem Peng Hong (LPH) dipastikan keturunan Tionghoa. Lulus S1 pada 1985 dari UGM di bidang nuclear engineering dengan predikat cum laude, lulus S2 (1990) dan S3 (1993) dari Tokyo Institute of Technology juga di bidang nuclear engineering. Sebelum memasuki studi S1, Liem harus belajar bahasa Jepang di Osaka University of Foreign Studies, Japanese Language Special Course, Osaka, Jepang pada 1987.

Liem merupakan seorang ilmuwan tulen tentang reaktor nuklir bidang nuclear engineering yang dia tekuni sejak program S1 sampai S3. Liem juga mengajar dan atau tenaga peneliti di berbagai universitas baik di Jepang dan Indonesia. Yang penting dicatat ialah saat program S3, supervisornya adalah Prof Dr Hiroshi Sekimoto, salah satu ilmuwan nuklir terkenal di dunia. Karena itu saat Bill Gates (seorang konglomerat dunia yang masuk 5 besar) mendesain TWR (travelling wave reactor), dia membentuk tim ahli dan merekrut ahli nuklir nomor wahid dari seluruh dunia, dan salah satunya adalah Sekimoto. Jika awalnya Sekimoto adalah guru dari Liem, dalam perkembangannya dia menjadi rekan dalam berbagai tulisan ilmiah yang bergengsi. (https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Liem-Hong ).

A. Sejarah karir

Januari 1999-sekarang; researcher, group leader Nippon Advanced Information Service (NAIS); November 2017–sekarang; visiting professor Tokyo City University, Department of Nuclear Safety Engineering Nerima-ku, Tokyo, Japan; April 2016–sekarang; lecturer Sophia University, Department of Engineering and Applied Science Tokyo, Japan Nuclear Energy Engineering Course;

Oktober 2009–Maret 2011; lecturer Tokyo Institute of Technology, Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Tokyo, Japan. Agustus 2008–Maret 2009; visiting researcher Tokyo Institute of Technology, Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Tokyo, Japan; Oktober 2007–Maret 2008; visiting associate professor Tokyo Institute of Technology, Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Tokyo, Japan; April 2004–September 2007; COE-INES Visiting Associate Professor Tokyo Institute of Technology, Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Tokyo, Japan;

September 1999–September 2000; visiting researcher Tokyo Institute of Technology, Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Tokyo, Japan; September 1995–Februari 1996: Invited Researcher Japan Atomic Energy Research Institute, Department of Research Reactor Tokaimura, Japan; Novenver 1986–Desember 1998: Senior Researcher Badan Tenaga Nuklir Nasional, Jakarta, Indonesia.

B. Tulisan ilmiah

I. International Scientific Journals: 1. Liem Peng Hong, Yoshihisa Tahara, NaoyukiTakaki, Donny Hartanto, “Performance Indices Optimization of Long-Lived Fission Products Transmutation in Fast Reactors,” International Journal of Energy Research (September 2021). 2. Donny Hartanto, Liem Peng Hong, “Neutron Importance based Lattice-To-Core Projection Technique and its Application for HGR Design using Monte Carlo Method,” Nuclear Engineering and Design 381 (September 2021). 3. Sembiring T.M., SurianPinem, Donny Hartanto, Liem Peng Hong, “Analysis of the Excess Reactivity and Control Rod Worth of RSG GAS Equilibrium Silicide Core using Continuous-Energy Monte Carlo SERPENT2 Code,” Annals of Nuclear Energy 154 (2) (May 2021).

4. Fatima I. Al-Hamadi, Bassam Abdullah Khuwaileh, Liem Peng Hong, Donny Hartanto, “Analysis of OECD/NEA Medium 1000 MWth Sodium-Cooled Fast Reactor using the Monte Carlo SERPENT Code and ENDF/B-VIII.0 Nuclear Data Library,” Nuclear Science and Techniques 31 (12) (December 2020). 5. Donny Hartanto, Liem Peng Hong, “Sensitivity and Uncertainty Analyses of a High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor by using a 44-group Covariance Library,” Annals of Nuclear Energy 151 (October 2020).

6. Donny Hartanto, Liem Peng Hong, “Physics study of block/prismatic-type HTGR design option for the Indonesian Experimental Power Reactor (RDE),” Nuclear Engineering and Design 368: 110821 (September, 2020). DOI: 10.1016/j.nucengdes.2020.110821 7. Donny Hartanto, Liem Peng Hong, “Analysis of the First Core of the Indonesian Multipurpose Research Reactor RSG-GAS using the Monte Carlo SERPENT Code and the ENDF/B-VIII.0 Nuclear Data Library,” Nuclear Engineering and Technology 52 (12) (May 2020). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.net.2020.05.027

8. Surian Pinem, Thomas Surbakti, Liem Peng Hong, “Safety Analysis of the TRIGA 2000 U3Si2-Al Fuel Core under Reactivity Insertion Accidents,” Atom Indonesia 46(1):33 (April 2020). 9. Liem Peng Hong, Yoshihisa Tahara, NaoyukiTakaki, “Preliminary Investigation on the Sodium Fast Reactor Concave Cores with Near-Zero or Negative Sodium Void Reactivity,” International Journal of Energy Research 2019; 1-12. https://doi.org/10.1002/er.4913 10. Liem Peng Hong, Zuhair, Donny Hartanto, “Sensitivity and uncertainty analysis on the first core criticality of the RSG GAS multipurpose research reactor,” Progress in Nuclear Energy 114, p46-60 (July 2019). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pnucene.2019.03.001

11. Hoai-Nam Tran, Yasuyoshi Kato, Peng Hong Liem, Van-Khanh Hoang, Sy Minh Tuan Hoang, 2 “Minor Actinide Transmutation in Supercritical-CO2-Cooled and Sodium-Cooled Fast Reactors with Low Burnup Reactivity Swings,” Nuclear Technology 205, 2019, Issue 11. (May 2019). https://doi.org/10.1080/00295450.2019.1601470 12. Hoai-Nam Tran, Van-Khanh Hoang, Liem Peng Hong, Hoang Hung, “Neutronics design of VVER-1000 fuel assembly with burnable poison particles,” Nuclear Engineering and Technology (May 2019). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.net.2019.05.026

13. Peng Hong Liem, Tagor Malem Sembiring, Hoai-Nam Tran,” Evaluation on fuel cycle and loading scheme of the Indonesian experimental power reactor (RDE) design,” Nuclear Engineering and Design 340 (2018), pp. 245-259. 14. Peng Hong Liem, Tukiran Surbakti, Donny Hartanto, “Kinetics parameters evaluation on the first core of the RSG GAS (MPR-30) using continuous energy Monte Carlo method,” Progress in Nuclear Energy 109 (2018), pp. 196-203. 15. Peng Hong Liem, Hoai-Nam Tran, Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Alternative Fueling Scheme for the Indonesian Experimental Power Reactor (10 MWth Pebble-Bed HTGR),” Energy Procedia 131 (December 2017), pp. 69-76.

16. Tagor Malem Sembiring, SurianPinem, Peng Hong Liem, “Analysis of NEA-NSC PWR Uncontrolled Control Rod Withdrawal at Zero Power Benchmark Cases with NODAL3 Code,” Science and Technology of Nuclear Installations 11/2017; 2017(2). 17. P. H. Liem, T. M. Sembiring, B. Arbie and I. Subki, “Analysis of the Optimal Fuel Composition for the Indonesian Experimental Power Reactor (10 MWth Pebble-Bed HTGR),” Kerntechnik 82(1) (March, 2017), pp.78. 18. Liem Peng Hong, Donny Hartanto, Hoai-Nam Tran, “Impact of New Nuclear Data Libraries on Small Sized Long Life CANDLE HTGR Design Parameters,” Journal of Physics Conference Series 799(1) (2017), pp. 012005.

19. Kenta Takada, Hiroaki Kumada, Liem Peng Hong, Hideyuki Sakurai, Takeji Sake, “Development of Monte Carlo Based Real-Time Treatment Planning System With Fast Calculation Algorithm for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy,” Physica Medica 32(12) (November 2016), pp.1846-1851 20. Pinem Surian, Tagor Malem Sembiring, Peng Hong Liem, “NODAL3 Sensitivity Analysis for NEACRP 3D LWR Core Transient Benchmark (PWR),” Science and Technology of Nuclear Installations 2016 (2), pp. 1-11. 21. Peng Hong Liem, Hoai Nam Tran, Hiroshi Sekimoto, “Burnup Performance of Small-Sized Long-Life CANDLE High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors with U-Th-Pa Fuel,” Annals of Nuclear Energy 91 (2016), pp. 36-47.

22. Surian Pinem, Tagor Malem Sembiring, Liem Peng Hong, “Neutronic and Thermal-Hydraulic Safety Analysis for the Optimization of the Uranium Foil Target in the RSG GAS Reactor,” Atom Indonesia 42(3) (2016), pp. 123-128. 23. Peng Hong Liem, Donny Hartanto and Yonghee Kim, “Impact of New Evaluated Nuclear Data 3 Libraries on Core Characteristics of Innovative Reactor Designs,” Progress in Nuclear Energy 87 (2016), pp. 74-88.

24. Aslina Br. Ginting and Peng Hong Liem, “Absolute Burnup Measurement of LEU Silicide Fuel Plate Irradiated in the RSG GAS Multipurpose Reactor by Destructive Radiochemical Technique,” Annals of Nuclear Energy 85 (2015), pp. 613-620. 25. Peng Hong Liem and Yoshitaka Naito, “TRACY and SILENE Benchmark Phase II Evaluation by TRACE Code,” Progress in Nuclear Energy 85 (2015), pp. 71-82. 26. Hoai-Nam Tran and Peng Hong Liem, “Neutronics Feasibility Study of U-Th-Pa Based High Burnup Fuel for Pebble Bed Reactors,” Progress in Nuclear Energy 80 (2014), pp. 17-23. 27. Peng Hong Liem, Hoai Nam Tran and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Design Optimization of a New Homogeneous Reactor for Medical Radioisotope Mo-99/Tc-99m Production,” Progress of Nuclear Energy 82 (2014), pp. 191-196.

28. Surian Pinem, Tagor Malem Sembiring and Peng Hong Liem, “The Verification of Coupled Neutronics Thermal-Hydraulics Code NODAL3 in the PWR Rod Ejection Benchmark,” Science and Technology of Nuclear Installations Vol. 2014, Article ID 845832, pp. 1-9. 29. Peng Hong Liem, SitiAmini, Antonio GogoHutagaol and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Non-destructive Burnup Verification by Gamma-Ray Spectroscopy of LEU Silicide Fuel Plates Irradiated in the RSG GAS Multipurpose Reactor,” Annals of Nuclear Energy 56 (2013), pp. 57-65.

30. Liem Peng Hong and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Development of New ORIGEN2 Data Library Sets for Research Reactors with Light Water Cooled Oxide and Silicide LEU (20 w/o) Fuels Based on JENDL-3.3 Nuclear Data,” Nuclear Engineering and Design 262 (2013), pp. 52-62. 31. Liem Peng Hong and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Benchmarking the new JENDL-4.0 Library on criticality experiments of a research reactor with oxide LEU (20 w/o) fuel, light water moderator and beryllium reflectors,” Annals of Nuclear Energy 44 (2012), pp. 58-64. 32. T. Yamamoto, T. Sakai, Y. Ando, P.H. Liem, S. Kikuchi, “Neutronics Analysis of Full MOX BWR Core Simulation Experiments – FUBILA: Part 2,” J. Nucl. Sci. Technol., Vol. 49, No. 1 (2012)

33. T. Sakurai, T. Mori, T. Suzaki, S. Okajima, Y. Ando, T. Yamamoto, P.H. Liem, “Measurement and Analysis of Reactivity Worth of 241Am Sample in Water-moderated Low-enriched UO2 Fuel Lattices at TCA,” J. Nucl. Sci. Technol., Vol. 48, No.5 (2011). 34. Liem Peng Hong and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Design of Transition Cores of RSG GAS (MPR-30) with Higher Loading Silicide Fuel,” Nuclear Engineering and Design 240 (2010), pp. 1433-1442.

35. Ismail, Peng Hong Liem, Sidik Permana, Naoyuki Takaki and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “Symbiotic Systems Consist of Large FBR and Small Water Thorium Reactors (WTR),” Annals of Nuclear Energy, Vol. 36, No. 8 (2009), pp. 1076-1085. 36. Y. Miyoshi, Y. Yamane, K. Okubo, L. Reverdy, P. Grivot, H. Konishi, S. Mitake, Peng Hong Liem, “Inter-code Comparison Exercise for Criticality Excursion Analysis; Phase I: Pulse Mode 4 Experiments with Uranyl Nitrate Solution in the TRACY and SILENE Facilities,” OECD/NEA Publication (2009). 37. Tagor Malem Sembiring and Peng Hong Liem, “Development and Verification of Fuel Burn-Up Calculation Model in a Reduced Reactor Geometry,” Annals of Nuclear Energy, Vol. 35, No. 2 (2008), pp. 167-174.

38. Ismail, Peng Hong Liem, Naoyuki Takaki and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “Performance of Natural Uranium- and Thorium-Fueled Fast Breeder Reactors (FBRs) for 233U Fissile Production,” Progress in Nuclear Energy Vol. 50 (Issue 2-6, 2008), pp. 290-294. 39. Peng Hong Liem, Ismail and Hiroshi Sekimoto,“Small High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors with Innovative Nuclear Burning,” Progress in Nuclear Energy Vol. 50 (Issue 2-6, 2008), pp. 251-256. 40. Ismail, Y. Ohoka, P.H. Liem, and H. Sekimoto, “Long Life Small CANDLE-HTGRs with Thorium,” Annals of Nuclear Energy, Vol. 34 (2007), pp. 120~129.

41. Gregory J. O’Connor, Peng Hong Liem, “Burn-up Credit Criticality Benchmark; Phase IV-B: Results and Analysis of MOX Fuel Depletion Calculations,” OECD/NEA Publication (2003). 42. Liem Peng Hong, Taswanda Taryo, Tagor Malem Sembiring, Sekimoto Hiroshi, Naito Yoshitaka, "Study on the Control Rod Interaction Effect in RSG GAS Multipurpose Reactor (MPR-30)," Annals of Nuclear Energy, Vol. 29 (2002), pp. 701-716. 43. Toshio Kumai, Peng Hong Liem, YoujiHoriguchi, “Investigation on the JRR-3 High Performance Cold Neutron Source,” JAERI-Tech 2002-023 (January 2002).

44. Liem Peng Hong, Bakri Arbie, T.M. Sembiring, Prayoto and R. Nabbi, "Fuel Management Strategy for the New Equilibrium Silicide Core Design of RSG GAS (MPR-30)," Nuclear Engineering Design 180 (1998), pp. 207-219. 45. P.H. Liem, "Design Procedures for Small Pebble-Bed High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors," Annals of Nuclear Energy, Vol. 23 (1996). 46. Liem, P.H., "BATAN-MPASS: A General Fuel Management Code for Pebble-Bed High-Temperature Reactors," Annals of Nuclear Energy, Vol. 21, No. 5 (1994), pp. 281-290.

47. Peng Hong Liem and Hiroshi Sekimoto, "Core Safety Characteristics of High Flux Safe Reactor (HFSR)," J. Nucl. Sci. Technol., Vol. 30, No. 7 (1993), pp. 648-663. 48. Peng Hong Liem and Hiroshi Sekimoto, "Neutronic and Thermal Hydraulic Design of the Graphite Moderated Helium-Cooled High Flux Reactor," Nuclear Engineering Design, 139 (1993), pp. 221-233. 49. Liem, P.H., and Sekimoto, H., "Neutronic Modeling for Modular High Temperature Pebble-Bed Reactor during Reactivity Accident," J. Nucl. Sci. Technol., 29 (1992), pp. 805-812.

50. Yukinori Hirose, Peng Hong Liem, Eiichi Suetomi, TohruObara, and Hiroshi Sekimoto, "Fuel Management Effects on Inherent Safety of Modular High Temperature Reactor," J. Nucl. Sci. Technol., 26[7] (1989), pp. 647-654. 51. Peng Hong Liem, Hiroshi Sekimoto and Eiichi Suetomi, "Design Study of Graphite Moderated 5 Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor," Nuclear Instrument and Method, A274 (1988), pp. 579-583.

II. International Conference Proceedings (Peer Review); 1. Peng Hong Liem, Zuhair, Donny Hartanto, “Benchmarking the new ENDF/B-VIII.0 nuclear data library for the first core of Indonesian Multipurpose Research Reactor (RSG-GAS),” 2019 International Conference on Nuclear Data for Science and Technology (ND2019), Beijing (May 2019). 2. Donny Hartanto, Victor Gillete, Tagor Malem Sembiring, Peng Hong Liem, “Benchmarking the new ENDF/B-VIII.0 nuclear data library for the first core of Indonesian Multipurpose Research Reactor (RSG-GAS),” 2019 International Conference on Nuclear Data for Science and Technology (ND2019), Beijing (May 2019).

3. Donny Hartanto, Bassam Khuwaileh, Peng Hong Liem, “Benchmarking the New ENDF/B-VIII.0 Nuclear Data Library for OECD/NEA Medium 1000 MWth Sodium-cooled Fast Reactor,” 2019 International Conference on Nuclear Data for Science and Technology (ND2019), Beijing (May 2019). 4. Naoyuki Takaki, Hiroki Takezawa, Liem Peng Hong, “Recent status of molten salt reactor and transmutation technology for near future innovation,” International Conference On Advances In Nuclear Science and Engineering (ICANSE 2018), Bandung, Indonesia (November 2018).

5. Naoyuki Takaki, Hiroki Takezawa, Soma Nakamura, Peng Hong Liem, “Demonstration experiment of nuclear alchemy “mercury into gold” using Indonesian research reactor RSG-GAS,” International Conference On Advances In Nuclear Science and Engineering (ICANSE 2018), Bandung, Indonesia (November 2018). 6. Liem Peng Hong, Yoshihisa Tahara, Naoyuki Takaki, “Preliminary Investigation on the Concave Cores Sodium Fast Reactor with Near-Zero or Negative Sodium Void Reactivity,” The 6th International Conference on Nuclear and Renewable Energy Resources (NURER2018), Ramada Plaza, Jeju, South Korea (September 2018).

7. Liem Peng Hong, “Nuclear Energy Human Resource Development in Post Fukushima Dai-Ichi NPP Accident,” The 4-th International Conference on Research, Implementation and Education of Mathematics and Science (4th ICRIEMS), Yogyakarta, Indonesia (May 15-16, 2017). 8. Peng Hong Liem, Hoai-Nam Tran, Tagor Malem Sembiring Bakri Arbie, IyosSubki, “Alternative Fueling Scheme for the Indonesian Experimental Power Reactor (10 MWth Pebble-Bed HTGR),” The Fifth International Symposium on Innovative Nuclear Energy Systems (INES-5), Tokyo, Japan (31 October – 2 November 2016). See also Energy Procedia 131:69-76.

9. Hoai-Nam Tran, Hung T.P. Hoang, Peng Hong Liem, “Feasibility of using Gd2O3 particles in the VVER-1000 fuel assembly for controlling excess reactivity,” The Fifth International Symposium on Innovative Nuclear Energy Systems (INES-5), Tokyo, Japan (31 October – 2 November 2016). See also Energy Procedia 131:29-36. 10. Donny Hartanto, Peng Hong Liem, “Preliminary Study on Thorium Utilization in Fast Reactor 6 System for Fissile U-233 Production,” The Fifth International Symposium on Innovative Nuclear Energy Systems (INES-5), Tokyo, Japan (31 October – 2 November 2016).

11. Kenta Takada, Hiroaki Kumada, Liem Peng Hong, Hideyuki Sakurai, Takeji Sakae, “Initiatives for the Realization of Fast Calculations in the Treatment Planning of Boron Neutron Capture Therapy,” Monte Carlo Workshop Program for Radiotherapy, Imaging and Radiation Protection, University of Wollongong, Australia (April 28-30, 2016). 12. Peng Hong Liem, Tagor Malem Sembiring, Bakri Arbie, Iyos Subki, “Analysis of the Optimum Fuel Composition for the Indonesian Experimental Power Reactor (10 MWth Pebble-Bed HTGR),” The 5-th International Conference on Advanced in Nuclear Sciences and Engineering (ICANSE 2015), Bandung, Indonesia (November, 2015).

13. Tagor Malem Sembiring and Peng Hong Liem, “Scoping Study on the Optimum Fuel Composition and Fueling Scheme of A Pebble-Bed HTGR,” ARPN Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Vol. 11, No. 6, (2016). The 4th Applied Science for Technology Innovation (ASTECNOVA 2015) International Energy Conference, Yogyakarta, Indonesia (November, 2015). 14. Peng Hong Liem, Hoai Nam Tran, Donny Hartanto, “Impact of New Nuclear Data Libraries on Small Sized Long Life CANDLE HTGR Design Parameters,” The 5-th International Conference on Advanced in Nuclear Sciences and Engineering (ICANSE 2015), Bandung, Indonesia (November, 2015).

15. Tagor Malem Sembiring and Peng Hong Liem, “Scoping Study on the Optimum Fuel Composition and Fueling Scheme of A Pebble-Bed HTGR,” ARPN Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Vol. 11, No. 6, (2016). The 4th Applied Science for Technology Innovation (ASTECNOVA 2015) International Energy Conference, Yogyakarta, Indonesia (November, 2015) 16. Peng Hong Liem, Hoai-Nam Tran and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “Use of Pa-231 for Axial Power Distribution Flattening of Thorium Fuel CANDLE High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors,” The 23rd International Conference on Nuclear Engineering (ICONE23), Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan (May 2015).

17. Peng Hong Liem and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Development of New ORIGEN2 Library Sets for an Aqueous Homogeneous Reactor (AHR) Dedicated for Mo-99/Tc-99 Medical Radioisotope Production,” The 3rd Applied Science for Technology Innovation (ASTECNOVA 2014) International Energy Conference, Yogyakarta, Indonesia (August, 2014) 18. Peng Hong Liem, “Design Optimization of a New Homogeneous Reactor for Medical Radioisotope Mo-99/Tc-99m Production,” The 4-th International Symposium on Innovative Nuclear Energy Systems (INES-4), Tokyo Institute of Technology (November 6 – 8, 2013), Tokyo, Japan.

19. Peng Hong Liem, Hoai Nam Tran, Tagor Malem Sembiring and Arbie Bakri, “Conceptual Design of a New Homogeneous Reactor for Medical Radioisotope Mo-99/Tc-99m Production,” The 4-th International Conference on Advances in Nuclear Science and Engineering 2013 (ICANSE 2013), (September 16-19, 2013), Denpasar - Bali, Indonesia. 7 20. Liem Peng Hong, “Small and Medium High Temperature Gas Reactors as a Feasible Solution for Safer Nuclear Based Electricity and Heat Supplies Unique to Indonesia,” The 4-th International Conference on Advances in Nuclear Science and Engineering 2013 (ICANSE 2013) (September 16-19, 2013), Denpasar - Bali, Indonesia.

21. Tagor Malem Sembiring, Liem Peng Hong, “Accuracy of the ENDF/B-VII.0 Nuclear Data Library on the First Criticality Experiments of the Indonesian Multipurpose Reactor RSG GAS,” International Conference on Nuclear Data for Science and Technology (ND2013) (March 4-8, 2013), New York, USA. 22. DwiIrwanto, Toru Obara, Liem Peng Hong, Yukitaka Kato, Ichiro Yamanaka, “2-D Core Temperature Profile during Reactor Operation in A Small Simplified Pebble Bed Reactor with a Peu A Peu Fuel Loading Scheme,“ The 3-rd International Symposium on Innovative Nuclear Energy Systems (INES-3), Tokyo Institute of Technology (Oct 31 – Nov 3, 2010), Tokyo, Japan.

23. Toru Yamamoto, Yoshihira Ando and Peng Hong Liem, “Analysis of Core Physics Experiment on BWR 10x10 MOX Fuel Assemblies,” PHYSOR 2010 (May 9-14, 2010), Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA. 24. Toru Obara and Liem Peng Hong, “Small Reactor for Semiconductor Production by Neutron Transmutation Doping,” The 2’nd International Conference on Advances in Nuclear Science and Engineering 2009 – ICANSE2009, American Institute of Physics (2010), pp. 15-18.

25. Toru Obara, Liem Peng Hong, Hideki Yagi, “Concept of Small Reactor for Neutron Transmutation Doping using PWR type Fuel Elements,” 2009 International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP’09), Proc. of 2009 International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP’09), paper 9093 (2009). 26. H. Kumada, K. Yamamoto, Peng Hong Liem, A. Matsumura and Y. Nakagawa, “Improvement of Treatment Planning System at JAEA (JCDS) for Boron Neutron Capture Therapy,” International Conference on Advances in Nuclear Science and Engineering 2007 (ICANSE 2007), (November 13-14, 2007), Grand Aquila Hotel, Bandung, Indonesia.

27. Peng Hong Liem, Ismail, Permana Sidik, Naoyuki Takaki and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “A Symbiotic System of a Large Fast Breeder Reactor and Small-Sized, Long-Life, Thorium Satellite Reactors – General Introduction –,“ International Conference on Advances in Nuclear Science and Engineering 2007 (ICANSE 2007) (November 13-14, 2007), Grand Aquila Hotel, Bandung, Indonesia. 28. Ismail, Peng Hong Liem, Permana Sidik, Naoyuki Takagi and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “A Symbiotic System of a Large Fast Breeder Reactor and Small-Sized, Long-Life, Thorium Satellite Reactors – Performance Optimization –,“ International Conference on Advances in Nuclear Science and Engineering 2007 (ICANSE 2007) (November 13-14, 2007), Grand Aquila Hotel, Bandung, Indonesia.

29. Ismail, P.H. Liem, N. Takaki, and H. Sekimoto,“Performances of Natural Uranium and Thorium Fueled Fast Breeder Reactors as 233U Fissile Producer,” The 2nd International Symposium of 8 COE-INES, COE-INES2 Tokyo Tech. (November 26-30, 2006), Yokohama, Japan. 30. P.H. Liem, Ismail, and H. Sekimoto, “Small High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors with Innovative Nuclear Burning,” The 2nd International Symposium of COE-INES (COE-INES2 Tokyo Tech.) (November 26-30, 2006), Yokohama, Japan.

31. Ismail, P.H. Liem, N. Takaki, and H. Sekimoto, “Performances of Natural Uranium and Thorium Fueled Fast Breeder Reactors as 233U Fissile Producer,” Inter-COE International Symposium on Energy System Program (October 5-7, 2006), The National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, Tokyo, Japan. 32. Ismail, P.H. Liem, N. Takaki, and H. Sekimoto, “Systems of Symbiotic Large FBRs and Small CANDLE-Thorium-HTGRs,” PHYSOR-2006 (September 10-14, 2006), Vancouver, Canada.

33. Ismail, P.H. Liem, N. Takaki, and H. Sekimoto, “Systems of Synergic Large FBRs and Long Life Small HTGRs Using Both Natural Uranium and Thorium,” JSME/ASME Joint International Conference on Nuclear Engineering (ICONE14) (July 17-20, 2006), Miami, Florida, USA. 34. Y. Ohoka, H. Sekimoto, T. Watanabe, Liem Peng Hong, S. Wakana, Ismail, “Neutronic Characteristics of CANDLE Burnup Applied to Block-Type High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor,” 2005 International Congress on Advances in Nuclear Power Plants (ICAPP’05) (May 15-19, 2005), Seoul, Korea.

35. Ismail, Y. Ohoka, P.H. Liem, and H. Sekimoto, “Feasibility Study of Thorium Fuel Utilization on HTGRs with CANDLE Burnup Strategy,” COE-INES-Indonesia International Symposium 2005: “Prospect Of Nuclear Energy in Indonesia,” (March 2 – 4. 2005), Grand Aquila Hotel, Bandung, Indonesia. 36. P.H. Liem, Ismail, Y. Ohoka, T. Watanabe and H. Sekimoto, “Review on Conventional and Innovative Burning Schema for HTGRs,” COE-INES-Indonesia International Symposium 2005: “Prospect of Nuclear Energy in Indonesia,” (March 2 – 4. 2005), Grand Aquila Hotel, Bandung, Indonesia.

37. Ismail, Y. Ohoka, P.H. Liem, and H. Sekimoto, “Feasibility Study of Thorium Fuel Utilization on HTGRs with CANDLE Burnup Strategy,” The First International Symposium of COE-INES (COE-INES1 Tokyo Tech.) (October 31 – November 4, 2004), Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo, Japan. 38. Tagor Malem Sembiring, Liem Peng Hong, Iman Kuntoro, Zuhair, “Criticality Safety Assessment on the RSG-GAS Spent Fuel Storage for Anticipating the Next Core Conversion Program,” The 7th International Conference on Nuclear Criticality Safety (ICNC2003), Tokaimura, Japan (October 20-24, 2003).

39. Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., “Neutronic Modeling for a Modular High Temperature Pebble Bed Reactor during a Reactivity Accident,” Proceeding of the 1st JSME/ASME Joint International Conference on Nuclear Engineering (ICONE), pp. 279-284, (4-7 November 1991), Tokyo, Japan. 40. Sekimoto, H., Kageyama, S. and Liem P.H., “Power Transient of Heat Pipe Cooled Solid State Reactor,” Sixth International Conference on Emerging Nuclear Energy Systems (ICENES’91) (June, 1991), Monterey, California, USA. 9 41. Sekimoto, H. and Liem, P.H., “Use of U-233 for High Flux Reactor,” Proceeding of the Indo-Japan Seminar on Thorium Utilization, pp. 231-235, (December 10-13, 1990), Bombay, India.

III. International Conference Proceedings (No Peer Review); 1. Bakri Arbie, IyosSubki and Liem Peng Hong, “Hybrid Molten Salt Reactor and High Temperature Reactor – A Fast Approach to the Deployment of Generation IV NPP -,” International Seminar on Nuclear Power Infrastructure Development (NUPID-2015), (August 2015), Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia, Nilai, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. 2. T. M. Sembiring and P.H. Liem, “Analysis of Control Rod Interaction Effect in the First Core of RSG-GAS (MPR-30) Reactor,” European Nuclear Society International Topical Meeting on the Research Reactor Fuel Management (RRFM'2013) (April 2013), St. Petersburg, Russia.

3. Tagor Malem Sembiring and Peng Hong Liem, “Impact of the New Japanese Nuclear Data Library (JENDL-4.0) on the Criticality of RSG GAS (MPR-30) Reactor,” European Nuclear Society International Topical Meeting on the Research Reactor Fuel Management (RRFM'2012) (March 2012), Prague, Czech. 4. Ismail, P.H. Liem, S. Permana, N. Takaki and H. Sekimoto, “Feasibility Study of Small Long Life Water Cooled Thorium Reactors (WTRs),” TM-INES2 Symposium (July 22-24, 2007), Kamakura, Japan.

5. T.M. Sembiring and P.H. Liem, “Development of a Fuel Burn-up Calculation Model in a Reduced Reactor Geometry,” European Nuclear Society 10-th International Topical Meeting on the Research Reactor Fuel Management (RRFM 2006) (April 30 -May 3, 2006), Sofia, Bulgaria. 6. Tagor Malem Sembiring, Liem Peng Hong and Tukiran S, “Fuel Management Strategy for Compact Core Design of RSG GAS (MPR-30),” European Nuclear Society International Topical Meeting on the Research Reactor Fuel Management (RRFM'2000) (March 2000), French.

7. Liem, P.H., “Fuel Management Strategy for the New Equilibrium Silicide Core Design of RSG GAS (MPR-30),” European Nuclear Society 1-st International Topical Meeting on the Research Reactor Fuel Management (RRFM'97) (February 1997), Bruges, Belgium. 8. Liem, P.H., Bakri Arbie, Prayoto, “A Procedure for Searching the Equilibrium Core of a Research Reactor,” Proceeding of the Reduced Enrichment for Research and Test Reactors (RERTR) International Meeting (October 1996), Seoul, South Korea.

IV. Books/Chapters; 1. Almanacs of Nuclear Energy 2019, 2020, 2021.

V. Review Articles, Technical Materials, Others: 1. Nakagawa, Takezawa, Liem Peng Hong, IRID Symposium (August 1, 2019). 2. Arbie Bakri, Peng Hong Liem and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “A 5 MWe Molten Salt Demonstration Plant – Strategic Step toward Molten Salt Reactor Deployment in Indonesia –,” IAEA Technical Meeting, Cheng Du, China (September 2-4, 2013).

3. Y. Ando, T. Yamamoto and Peng Hong Liem, “Effect of Newly-Measured Cross Sections of 157Gd on Burnup Characteristics of High Burnup BWR UO2 and MOX Assemblies,” 2010 Symposium on Nuclear Data, (Nov 25-26, 2010), Kyushu University, C-CUBE, Chikushi Campus, Japan. 4. Liem Peng Hong and Naito Yoshitaka, “TRACE Code Analysis Results for TRACY and SILENE Benchmark Phase II,” OECD/NEA/NSC Working Party on Nuclear Criticality Safety, Meeting of Expert Group on Criticality Excursion Analysis, Knoxville, Tennessee, USA (September 2005).

5. Liem Peng Hong and Naito Yoshitaka, “TRACE Criticality Excursion Analysis Results,” OECD/NEA/NSC Working Party on Nuclear Criticality Safety, Meeting of Expert Group on Criticality Excursion Analysis, Prague, Chez (September 2004). 6. Liem Peng Hong, "Nuclear Design Code Development for Fuel Management and Safety Analysis of HTGR in Indonesia," Proc. of IAEA Tech. Comm. Meeting on "Safety Related Design and Economic Aspects of HTGRs," IAEA-TECDOC-1210 (April 2001), Beijing, China.

7. Liem Peng Hong, T. Sembiring and T. Budiono, “HTTR’s Start-up Core Physics Benchmark Calculation Results,” IAEA First Coordinated Research Program (CRP-5) on “Evaluation of HTGR Performance,” IAEA Headquarter, Vienna (August 1998). 8. Liem, P.H., T.M. Sembiring and T.A. Budiono, “Use of JAERI MGCL and ANISN-Jr Code System for HTTR Criticality Benchmark,” Proceeding of the 1998 JAERI Symposium on Nuclear Data (November 19-20, 1998), Tokaimura, Ibaraki, Japan.

9. Liem, P.H., "Nuclear Data and Reactor Physics Activities in Indonesia," JAERI-Conf 98-003, Proceeding of the 1997 JAERI Symposium on Nuclear Data (November 1997), Tokaimura, Ibaraki, Japan. 10. Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., ”Review of the Safety Characteristics of OTTO Cycle HTR-Modul,” Proceeding of the 2nd JAERI Symposium on HTGR Technologies, (October 21-23, 1992), JAERI-M 92-215 (1992), Oarai, Japan.

11. H. Sekimoto, P.H. Liem., Y. Hirose., E. Suetomi, “On the Passive Safety of OTTO and Multipass Fuel Cycles of Modular High Temperature Reactor and Concept of Fuel Discharge Safe Reactor,” 31-th Meeting of Steering Committee of Nuclear Energy, NEA-CRP, Mito, Japan (October 17-21. 1988). 12. Liem, P.H., “Development of BATAN’s standard 3-D multigroup diffusion code (BATAN-3DIFF),” Proc. 5-th Workshop of Computation in Nuclear Science and Technology, Jakarta, Indonesia (1995).

VI.Lectures, Keynote Speeches: LPH juga menjadi Pengajar di-berbagai Universitas/Institut dan Pembicara Utama pada berbagai forum internasional, sepeprti diuraikan dibawah ini: 1. Liem Peng Hong, “Implementation of CANDLE Burnup Scheme to High-Temperature 11 Gas-Cooled Reactor,” Topical Meeting on CANDLE (Traveling Wave) Reactor, Tokyo City University, Shibuya Satellite Class, Tokyo, Japan (August 2019). 2. Liem Peng Hong, “Different Types of Nuclear Reactors (General Lecture),” General Lecture, Yogyakarta State University, Yogyakarta, Indonesia (May 18, 2017).

3. Liem Peng Hong, “Reactor Technology Development in Post Fukushima Dai-Ichi NPP Accident (General Lecture),” General Lecture, Polytechnic Institute of Nuclear Technology, BATAN, Yogyakarta, Indonesia (May 17, 2017). 4. Liem Peng Hong, “HTGR Instrumentation and Control Aspects (Japanese HTTR Example & Personal Experiences),” Workshop on HTGR, Center for Nuclear Facility Engineering, National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN), Puspiptek, Serpong, Indonesia (November 16, 2015).

5. Liem Peng Hong, “Safety Evaluation and Licensing of HTGR – Sample Case of Japanese HTTR –,” Nuclear Safety Seminar 2015, National Nuclear Energy Agency (BATAN), Jakarta, Indonesia, (August, 2015). 6. Liem Peng Hong, “LWR Safety Improvement in Japan After the Fukushima Dai-Ichi Accident – New Safety Regulation Aspect –,” The 19-th Seminar on Safety Technology of Nuclear Power Plant and Nuclear Facilities, Sunan Kalijaga State University, Yogyakarta, Indonesia (September 24-25, 2013).

7. Liem Peng Hong, “Safety Evaluation of HTGR – Learned from HTTR Safety Evaluation Experience -,” HTGR Workshop and Special Lecture, National Nuclear Energy Agency of Indonesia, Center for Reactor Technology and Nuclear Safety, Puspiptek Complex, Serpong, Indonesia (September 26-27, 2013). 8. Liem Peng Hong, “Lessons Learned from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant Accident,” The 18-th Seminar on Safety Technology of Nuclear Power Plant and Nuclear Facilities, Yogyakarta State University (UNY), Yogyakarta, Indonesia (October 1-st, 2011).

9. Liem Peng Hong, “HTGR?Review and Trends,” Workshop on Reactor Nuclear Engineering 2011, National Nuclear Energy Agency of Indonesia, Center for Reactor Technology and Nuclear Safety, Puspiptek Complex, Serpong, Indonesia (September 28-29, 2011).

VII. Proceedings of Atomic Energy Society Meeting (Japan, United States of America, South Korea, Vietnam, etc.); 1. Soma Nakamura, Naoyuki Takaki, Liem Peng Hong, “Preliminary Analysis of “Nuclear Alchemy” Demonstration Experiment to Generate Gold from Mercury – (2) Optimization of Mercury Target Specification –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (September 11-13, 2019), Toyama University, Toyama City, Japan. 2. Yoshihisa Tahara, Liem Peng Hong, Naoyuki Takaki, Satoshi Chiba, “Design Study on Fast Reactor Core and LLFP Assembly for Nuclear Transmutation – (1) Characteristics of Nuclear Transmutation in SFRs,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 20-22, 2019), Ibaraki University, Mito, Japan.

3. TatsukiItaya, Yoshihisa Tahara, Liem Peng Hong, NaoyukiTakaki, Satoshi Chiba, “Design Study on Fast Reactor Core and LLFP Assembly for Nuclear Transmutation – (2) LLFP Assembly Design for Power Peak Suppression in Adjacent Fuel Assembly,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 20-22, 2019), Ibaraki University, Mito, Japan. 4. Peng Hong Liem, Yoshihisa Tahara, Naoyuki Takaki, Satoshi Chiba, “Nuclear Transmutation of Long-Lived Fission Products in Fast Spectrum Reactors,” The 13-th National Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (VINANST-13) (August, 2019), Ha Long Bay City, Vietnam.

5. Soma Nakamura, Peng Hong Liem, NaoyukiTakaki, “Preliminary Analysis of ‘Nuclear Alchemy’ Demonstration Experiment to Generate Gold from Mercury,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (September 5-7, 2018), Okayama University, Okayama, Japan. 6. Peng Hong Liem and Surian Pinem, “RSG GAS (MPR-30) Research Reactor Fuel Element Burnup Measurements under Subcritical Conditions,” The 12-th National Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (VINANST-12) (August 2-4, 2017), Nha Trang City, Khanh Hoa, Vietnam.

7. Peng Hong Liem, Siti Amini, Aslina Br. Ginting, Antonio G. Hutagaol, Tagor M. Sembiring, “PIE Burnup Measurement & Analysis of LEU Silicide Fuel Plates Irradiated in RSG GAS Multipurpose Reactor (MPR-30),” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (September 7-9, 2016), Kurume City Plaza, Fukuoka, Japan. 8. Peng Hong Liem, SurianPinem, Tagor Malem Sembiring and Tran Hoai Nam, “Status on Development and Verification of Reactivity Initiated Accident Analysis Code for PWR (NODAL3),” The 11-th National Conference on Nuclear Science and Technology (VINANST-11) (August, 2015), Da Nang City, Vietnam.

9. Yoshiteru Sato, Yakaya Suzuki, Naoyuki Takaki, Hiroki Takezawa, Peng Hong Liem, “Study on Criticality Evaluation of Fuel Debris during the Removal Process and its Accuracy,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (September 7-9, 2016), Kurume City Plaza, Fukuoka, Japan. 10. Kouki Hirai, Yoshitaka Naito, Peng Hong Liem, “Sub-criticality Monitoring Method by Measuring FP Gases (III) – (2) Estimation of keff by Measuring the Activity Ratio of Kr-88 to Xe-135 –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (September 7-9, 2016), 13 Kurume City Plaza, Fukuoka, Japan.

11. Donny Hartono, Peng Hong Liem and Yonghee Kim, “Impacts of Nuclear Data on the Core Characteristics of a Compact Breed-and-Burn Fast Reactor (B&BR),” Korean Nuclear Society Autumn Meeting (October, 2014). 12. Liem Peng Hong and Tagor Malem Sembiring, “Design of Transition Cores of RSG GAS (MPR-30) with Higher Loading Silicide Fuel,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2010), Hokkaido University, Sapporo, Japan.

13. Peng Hong Liem, T. Obara, H. Yagi, “Design study of small reactor for large diameter silicon semiconductor production (2) Thermal-hydraulics and irradiation performance analyses,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2009), Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tokyo, Japan. 14. T. Obara, Peng Hong Liem, H. Yagi, “Design study of small reactor for large diameter silicon semiconductor production (1) Outline of study and core design,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2009), Tokyo Institute of Technology, Tokyo, Japan.

15. Toru Obara, Liem Peng Hong and Naoyuki Takaki,“Basic Concept of Water Moderated Small Reactor for Neutron Transmutation Doping,” American Nuclear Society 2008 Winter Meeting (November 9-13, 2008), Reno, Nevada, USA. 16. Y. Ando, T. Yamamoto, T. Sakurai, S. Okajima, T. Mori, Liem Peng Hong, “Am-241 Sample Reactivity Experiments in TCA,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (September 2008), Kochi University of Technology, Shikoku, Japan.

17. Ismail, P.H. Liem, S. Permana, N. Takaki, and H. Sekimoto, “Feasibility Study of Small Long Life Water Cooled Thorium Reactors (WTR) for Providing Small Scale of Energy Demands,” Annual Meeting of the Energy Society of Japan (March 2007), Nagoya University, Nagoya, Japan. 18. Ismail, P.H. Liem, N. Takaki, and H. Sekimoto, “Systems of Synergic Large FBRs and Long Life Small HTGRs-CANDLE with Both Natural Uranium and Thorium,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2006), Hokkaido University, Japan.

19. Ismail, Y. Ohoka, P.H. Liem, and H. Sekimoto, “Feasibility Study of Thorium Fuel Utilization on HTTR with CANDLE (XV) Burnup Strategy,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2005), Tokai University, Japan. 20. Liem Peng Hong, Kumai Toshio, “Cold Neutron Flux Calculation by MCNP Code for CNS,” Annual Meeting of Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2002), Kobe Shosen University, Kobe, Japan.

21. Kumai Toshio, Liem Peng Hong, “Estimation on High Performance Moderator Cell for CNS,” Annual Meeting of Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2002), Kobe Shosen University, Kobe, Japan. 22. Yamane Yuichi, Miyoshi, Yoshinori, Liem Peng Hong, Naito Yoshitaka, “Analysis of JCO Criticality Accident (5) – Kinetics Analysis of Initial Burst by TRACE Code –,“ Annual Meeting 14 of Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 2000), Ehime University, Shikoku, Japan.

23. Suyama, K, Tubosaka, A. and Liem Peng Hong, “Quantitative Evaluation of Loadable Number of Spent Fuel Assemblies in Spent Fuel Storage Configuration Adopting Burnup Credit,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (September 10-12, 1999), Niigata Institute of Technology, Niigata, Japan. 24. Sekimoto, H. and Liem, P.H., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (IX) – Concluding Remark –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 27-29, 1993), Kyoto, Japan.

25. Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (VIII) – Safety and Accident Analyses –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 27-29, 1993), Kyoto, Japan. 26. Iwama, T., Obara, T., Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., “Study on Experimental Facility for Reactivity Induced Accidents (III) – Comparison of Kinetic Calculation Methods–,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (October 20-23, 1992), Nagoya, Japan.

27. Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (VII) – Burn-Up Analysis –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (October 15-18, 1991), Fukuoka, Japan. 28. Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (VI) – Loss of Flow with Depressurization Accident –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 28-30, 1991), Osaka, Japan.

29. Kageyama, S., Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., “Design Study of Small Safe Reactor (I) – Preliminary Analysis –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (March 28-30, 1991), Osaka, Japan. 30. Liem, P.H. and Sekimoto, H., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (V) – Accident Analysis –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (October 2-5, 1990), Sendai, Japan.

31. Sekimoto, H. and Liem, P.H., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (IV) – Flux Depression Caused by Inserted Absorber –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (October 2-5, 1990), Sendai, Japan. 32. Liem, P.H., Sekimoto, H. and Suetomi, E., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (III) – Thermal Analysis –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (April 2-4, 1990), Tokyo, Japan.

33. Sekimoto, H. and Liem, P.H., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor (II) – General Characteristics –,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (April 2-4, 1990), Tokyo, Japan. 34. Liem, P.H., Hirose, Y., Suetomi, E. and Sekimoto, H., “Comparison of the Inherent Safety Characteristic for OTTO and Multipass Schemes,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (April 4-6, 1989), Osaka, Japan. 15 35. Liem, P.H., Sekimoto, H. and Suetomi, E., “Design Study on Graphite Moderated Gas-Cooled High Flux Reactor,” Annual Meeting of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan (April 4-6, 1988), Tokyo, Japan.

VII. Other Publications (Peer Review): Putra Semarang yang murah senyum ini juga memiliki beberapa publikasi lain seperti: 1. Sembiring, T.M. and Liem, P.H., “Validation of BATAN-3DIFF Code on 3-D Model of the IAEA 10 MWth Benchmark Core for Partially-Inserted Control Rods,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 25, No. 2, (1999), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia. 2. Liem, P.H., “Depletion Analysis on the Control Rod Absorber of RSG GAS Oxide and Silicide Fuel Cores,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 25, No. 1, (1999), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia.

3. Liem, P.H., “Validation of BATAN's Standard 3-D Diffusion Code, BATAN-3DIFF, on the First Core of RSG GAS,” Atom Indonesia Vol. 25, No. 1, (1999), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia. 4. Liem, P.H., “Development and Verification on BATAN’s Standard Diffusion Code Modules for Treating Triangular Mesh Geometry,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 24, No. 2, (1998), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia.

5. Liem, P.H., “Monte Carlo Calculations on the First Criticality of the Multipurpose Reactor G.A. Siwabessy,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 24, No. 2, (1998), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia. 6. Zuhair, Sembiring, T.M. and Liem, P.H., “BATAN-2DIFF and -3DIFF Diffusion Codes Validation on Kyoto University Critical Assembly (KUCA),” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 24, No.1, (1998), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia.

7. Liem, P.H. and Sembiring, T.M, “Validation of BATAN's Standard Neutron Diffusion Codes for Control Rod Worth Analysis,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 23, No. 2, (1997), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia. 8. Liem, P.H. and Sembiring, T.M., “Validation of BATAN's Standard Diffusion Codes on IAEA Benchmark Static Calculations,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 23, No. 2, (1997), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia.

9. Liem, P.H., “Fixed Source Problem Solver for BATAN-2DIFF and -3DIFF Neutron Diffusion Codes,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 23, No. 1, (1997), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia 10. Liem, P.H., “Development of An In-Core Fuel Management Code for Searching Core Equilibrium Condition in 2-D Reactor Geometry (BATAN-Equil-2D),” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 23, No. 1, (1997), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia.

11. Liem, P.H., “BATAN-FUEL: A General In-Core Fuel Management Code,” Atom Indonesia Vol. 22, No. 2 (1996), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia. 12. Liem, P.H., “BATAN-ADJOINT-2D: BATAN's Standard Code for Calculations of Integral Kinetic Parameters of Nuclear Reactors,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 21, No. 2, (1995), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia.

13. Liem, P.H., “Development and Verification of BATAN's Standard, Two-Dimensional Multigroup Neutron Diffusion Code (BATAN-2DIFF),” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 20, No. 2, (1994), BATAN, 1 BATAN: Indonesian National Nuclear Energy Agency 16 Jakarta, Indonesia. 14. Liem, P.H., “Fuel Burn-Up Characteristics of Small High Temperature Reactors,” Atom Indonesia, Vol. 20, No. 1, (1994), BATAN, Jakarta, Indonesia.

VIII. Other Publications (No Peer Review); 1. Toru Obara and Liem Peng Hong, “Concept of Small Reactor for Neutron Transmutation Doping,” Bulletin of the Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Vol. 32 (2008), Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan. 2. Peng Hong Liem, Ismail and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “Use of Thorium Fuel Cycle in Symbiotic Systems Consisting of A Large-Sized Fast Breeder Reactor and Small-Sized, Long Live Satellite Reactors,” Bulletin of the Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Vol. 31 (2007), Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan.

3. Peng Hong Liem, Ismail, NaoyukiTakaki and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “Performance of Natural Uranium and Thorium Fueled Fast Breeder Reactors as 233U Fissile Producer,” Bulletin of the Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Vol. 30 (2006), Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan. 4. Takashi Watanabe, Peng Hong Liem, MitsuyoshiKasahara and Hiroshi Sekimoto, “Development of High Performance HTR,” Bulletin of the Research Laboratory for Nuclear Reactors Vol. 29 (2005), Tokyo Institute of Technology, Japan.

Dari berbagai karya tersebut di atas, harus diakui bahwa Liem yang hobinya robotics, adalah seorang ilmuwan tulen. Dia diakui dunia internasional karena kepakarannya sehingga diundang berbicara pada berbagai forum internasional baik konferensi maupun bentuk pertemuan ilmiah lainnya. Liem telah membuktikan dirinya seorang nasionalis sejati yang telah mengharumkan nama Indonesia di dunia internasional melalui karya-karya ilmiahnya.

Semoga dengan tulisan ini banyak pihak bisa lebih mengenal Liem, baik pemerintah maupun pengusaha untuk kemudian mengikut sertakan Liem secara aktif dalam persiapan Indonesia membangun PLTN secara riil mulai saat ini. Karena tuntutan obyektif untuk menggantikan peran dari bahan bakar fosil khusus batu bara yang perannya akan berakhir pada 2040, menuju net zero emission pada 2050.

Peran batu bara ini akan berakhir pada 2040 sebagaimana ditegaskan Presiden Jokowi kepada PM Inggris Boris Johnson saat percakapan mereka pada 29 Oktober 2021, mengawali kehadiran Presiden di UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) di Glasgow, UK, 1-2 Nopember 2021.

Saat ini Liem bekerja sebagai peneliti dan kepala kelompok di NAIS (Nippon Advanced Information Service) yang kantornya di desa Tokai-mura, Ibaraki, Jepang. Peran NAIS dan Liem secara umum dapat dijelaskan dengan singkat yaitu melakukan kontrak-kontrak komersial kegiatan litbang dari lembaga-lembaga pemerintah berkaitan dengan nuklir (seperti JAEA (Japan Atomic Energy Agency), NRA (Nuclear Regulatory Authority), institusi litbang, universitas negeri dan swasta, perusahaan listrik swasta, perusahaan swasta lainnya, melakukan bisnis sebagai vendor, supply chain atau service di bidang nuklir.

Tema kontrak-kontrak komersial sangat beragam mulai dari perancangan dan analisis, sampai evaluasi keselamatan reaktor riset, perangkat kritis, PLTN air, HTGR, Fast Reactor, MSR, ADS (accelerator driven system), fasilitas iradiasi (medis dan non-medis), khusus untuk tragedi kecelakaan Fukushima Dai-Ichi, NAIS secara khusus memberikan pelayanan analisis dan pengembangan metode maupun perangkat lunak untuk mengetahui bagaimana penyebaran bahan-bahan radiokatif yang dilepaskan selama dan setelah kecelakaan ke lingkungan.

Selain itu NAIS juga membantu mengembangkan pemodelan dan perangkat lunak untuk decommissioning instalasi nuklir yang mengalami kecelakaan seperti Fukushima. Tujuannya agar meminimalkan biaya, paparan radiasi pekerja serta risiko kontaminasi lingkungan.