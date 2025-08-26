I prevail(Instagram/@iprevailband)

Lagu I Don't Belong Here dari I Prevail adalah salah satu lagu emosional yang banyak disukai penggemar musik post-hardcore. Lagu ini berbicara tentang perasaan kehilangan arah dan merasa tidak cocok dengan lingkungan sekitar. Artikel ini menyajikan chord gitar, lirik lengkap, dan fakta menarik di balik lagu ini untuk membantu kamu memahami lebih dalam.

Chord Gitar I Don't Belong Here

Berikut adalah chord gitar untuk lagu I Don't Belong Here dalam tuning D-G-C-F-A-D. Chord ini cocok untuk pemula maupun pemain gitar berpengalaman.

[Intro]G#m F# E'Cause I don't belong hereF# G#m'Cause I don't belong hereF# E F#[Verse 1]EThose days, it was all I wantedENowadays, it feels all the sameF#Used to stare at my bedroom ceilingG#m F#Wishing everything could changeENow it's hard when you're always searchin'EFor the life that you left behindF#Time disappears, year after yearG#m F#How the hell did I get here? Cuz[Chorus]G#mI feel so far awayG#m F#Minutes turn to hours and the hours into daysEI gave up everythingE F#You don't know what you got until you throw it all awayG#m F#'Cause I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belongEI don't belongE F#I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong

Lirik Lagu I Don't Belong Here

Berikut adalah lirik lengkap dari lagu I Don't Belong Here yang penuh makna:

[Verse 1]Those days, it was all I wantedNowadays, it feels all the sameUsed to stare at my bedroom ceilingWishing everything could changeNow it's hard when you're always searchingFor the life that you left behindTime disappears, year after yearHow the hell did I get here? 'Cause[Chorus]I feel so far awayMinutes turn to hours and the hours into daysI gave up everythingYou don't know what you got until you throw it all away'Cause I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belongI don't belongI don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong[Verse 2]Looking back on the past, all the time I wastedRunning from everyone that tells me that I'm fading outMust be mistaken 'cause I, I, I don't feel anythingYou know I got this brain, it drives me insaneSome days I feel I can't take the pain, I'm goneI can't explain it 'cause I, I, I don't need anything, no[Chorus]I feel so far awayMinutes turn to hours and the hours into daysI gave up everythingYou don't know what you got until you throw it all away'Cause I don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belongI don't belongI don't belong here, I don't belong here, I don't belong[Outro]E F# G#m

Fakta Menarik di Balik Lagu I Don't Belong Here

Lagu I Don't Belong Here bukan hanya sekadar lagu, tetapi juga cerminan perjuangan emosional. Berikut beberapa fakta menarik:

Dirilis pada 2019: Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Trauma yang dirilis oleh I Prevail pada tahun 2019. Album ini mencerminkan perjalanan band dalam menghadapi tantangan mental.

Lagu ini merupakan bagian dari album Trauma yang dirilis oleh I Prevail pada tahun 2019. Album ini mencerminkan perjalanan band dalam menghadapi tantangan mental. Tema Kesehatan Mental: Lirik lagu ini menggambarkan perasaan terisolasi dan kehilangan identitas, yang terinspirasi dari pengalaman pribadi anggota band, terutama vokalis Brian Burkheiser.

Lirik lagu ini menggambarkan perasaan terisolasi dan kehilangan identitas, yang terinspirasi dari pengalaman pribadi anggota band, terutama vokalis Brian Burkheiser. Respon Penggemar: Lagu ini mendapat sambutan hangat karena kejujuran emosionalnya, menjadikannya salah satu lagu favorit di konser I Prevail.

Lagu ini mendapat sambutan hangat karena kejujuran emosionalnya, menjadikannya salah satu lagu favorit di konser I Prevail. Penggunaan Tuning Khusus: Lagu ini menggunakan tuning drop D (D-G-C-F-A-D), memberikan nuansa berat yang khas untuk genre post-hardcore.

Tips Memainkan Chord I Don't Belong Here

Untuk memainkan lagu ini dengan baik, berikut beberapa tips:

Atur Tuning Gitar: Pastikan gitar kamu disetel ke D-G-C-F-A-D untuk mendapatkan suara yang sesuai. Fokus pada Ritme: Lagu ini memiliki ritme yang dinamis, jadi perhatikan pergantian chord, terutama pada bagian chorus. Emosikan Permainan: Cobalah memainkan dengan perasaan untuk menangkap emosi lagu ini.

Mengapa Lagu Ini Populer?

I Don't Belong Here resonan dengan banyak pendengar karena liriknya yang relatable. Banyak orang merasa pernah berada di posisi "tidak merasa cocok" atau kehilangan arah dalam hidup. Ditambah dengan melodi yang kuat dan emosional, lagu ini menjadi anthem bagi mereka yang sedang berjuang dengan kesehatan mental.

Kesimpulan

Lagu I Don't Belong Here dari I Prevail adalah kombinasi sempurna antara lirik yang mendalam dan melodi yang kuat. Dengan chord yang mudah dipelajari dan lirik yang penuh makna, lagu ini cocok untuk dimainkan oleh pemula maupun musisi berpengalaman. Semoga artikel ini membantu kamu memahami lagu ini lebih dalam dan menginspirasimu untuk memainkannya!