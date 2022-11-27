Minggu 27 November 2022, 08:15 WIB

IVE, Lim Young-woong dan BTS Raih Daesang MMA 2022

PENYELENGGARA acara Melon Music Awards (MMA) pada Sabtu (26/11) mengumumkan daftar pemenang mereka, salah satunya grup idola K-pop IVE yang membawa pulang penghargaan utama atau Daesang.

Seperti disiarkan Soompi, Minggu, capaian ini mereka raih kurang dari setahun setelah debut mereka. IVE juga meraih penghargaan kategori "Best Song of the Year" melalui lagu “LOVE DIVE.”

Mereka memenangkan total empat penghargaan pada tahun ini, yakni "Song of the Year", "Best Group (Female), "New Artist of the Year" dan "Top 10 Artist".

Sementara itu, penyanyi Lim Young-woong memenangkan dua Daesang tahun ini, membawa pulang penghargaan Artist of the Year dan Album of the Year untuk album studio pertamanya “IM HERO”).

Di sisi lain, grup idola K-pop Bangtan Sonyeondan ( BTS) memenangkan Daesang keempat dan "Record of the Year" untuk album antologi mereka "Proof". Grup ini memenangkan total empat penghargaan yakni "Record of the Year", "Best Group (Male)", "KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award", dan "Top 10 Artist".

Berikut daftar lengkapnya:

Artist of the Year (Daesang): Lim Young-woong
Album of the Year (Daesang): Lim Young -woong “IM HERO”
Best Song of the Year (Daesang): IVE “LOVE DIVE”
Record of the Year (Daesang): BTS “Proof”

Top 10 Artists (Bonsang): BE’O, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IU, IVE, Lim Young-woong, MeloMance, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN

New Artist of the Year: IVE, NewJeans
Best Group (Male): BTS
Best Group (Female): IVE
Best Solo Artist (Male): Lim Young-woong
Best Solo Artist (Female): IU

Best Performance (Male): TXT
Best Performance (Female): LE SSERAFIM

Music Video of the Year: (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY”
Stage of the Year: IU’s “The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun”

Netizen Popularity Award: Lim Young-woong
KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award: BTS
Hot Trend Award: LE SSERAFIM
Global Artist: MONSTA X
Global Rising Artist: STAYC
1theK Global Icon: ENHYPEN

Best Songwriter: Jeon Soyeon (G)I-DLE
Best Project Music: WSG Wannabe (“How Do You Play?“)
Best OST: MeloMance “Love, Maybe” ( “A Business Proposal”)
Best Collaboration: 10cm and BIG Naughty
Best Music Style: BIG Naughty
Best Pop Artist: Charlie Puth
Best Performance Director: RyuD. (Ant/OL-13)

