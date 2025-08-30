Chord dan Lirik Lagu Out of the Blue - Michael Learns to Rock Terlengkap

Lirik lagu MLRT.(Antara)

APAKAH kamu penggemar lagu-lagu romantis dari Michael Learns to Rock? Salah satu lagu hits mereka, Out of the Blue, menjadi favorit banyak orang karena melodi yang lembut dan lirik yang menyentuh hati. Di artikel ini, kamu akan menemukan chord dan lirik lagu Out of the Blue Michael Learns to Rock secara lengkap, cocok untuk pemula yang ingin memainkan lagu ini dengan gitar. Yuk, pelajari chord-nya dan nyanyikan lagu ini bersama teman atau orang tersayang!

Mengenal Lagu Out of the Blue dari Michael Learns to Rock

Out of the Blue adalah salah satu lagu populer dari band asal Denmark, Michael Learns to Rock (MLTR), yang dirilis pada tahun 1993 dalam album Colours. Lagu ini bercerita tentang seseorang yang menemukan cinta secara tiba-tiba, mengubah hidupnya yang penuh keraguan menjadi penuh harapan. Dengan melodi yang easy-listening, lagu ini cocok untuk dinyanyikan di berbagai suasana, mulai dari santai hingga momen romantis.

Chord Gitar Out of the Blue - Michael Learns to Rock

Berikut adalah chord gitar lengkap untuk lagu Out of the Blue Michael Learns to Rock. Chord ini cukup sederhana dan ramah untuk pemula. Pastikan gitar kamu sudah disetem dengan benar sebelum memainkan lagu ini!

[Intro]E F# Am6 E[Verse 1]E F# Am6 EI was almost about to lose my faithE F# A Am6 E G#m C#mWas still dreaming feared it was too lateC#m7 F# B G#m C#mBut then you came along to my surpriseC#m7 F# B A EAnd stole my heart before my very eyes[Chorus]E G#m C#m7You took me right out of the blueA G#m BSimply by showing that you love me tooE G#m AOnly by giving me your everythingF# E B EWith a love so true you took me out of the blue[Verse 2]E F# Am6 EI was wondering what love was all aboutE F# A Am6 E G#m C#mI was trying but couldn't work it outC#m7 F# B G#m C#mBut then you came along to my surpriseC#m7 F# B A EAnd made my frozen mind come alive[Chorus]E G#m C#m7You took me right out of the blueA G#m BSimply by showing that you love me tooE G#m AOnly by giving me your everythingF# E B EWith a love so true you took me out of the blue[Bridge]A EYou let me out of the darknessA EYou brought me out in the sunA EI think you must be the only one for meF# B'Cause you took me[Chorus]E G#m C#m7Right out of the blueA G#m BSimply by showing that you love me tooE G#m AOnly by giving me your everythingF# EBreathing air below my wingsE G#m C#m7You took me right out of the nightA G#m BSimply by filling my heart with lightE G#m AOnly by giving me your energyF# E B EWith a love so true you took me out of the blue

Lirik Lagu Out of the Blue - Michael Learns to Rock

Berikut adalah lirik lengkap lagu Out of the Blue Michael Learns to Rock. Nyanyikan dengan penuh perasaan untuk menghidupkan makna lagunya!

[Verse 1]I was almost about to lose my faithWas still dreaming feared it was too lateBut then you came along to my surpriseAnd stole my heart before my very eyes[Chorus]You took me right out of the blueSimply by showing that you love me tooOnly by giving me your everythingWith a love so true you took me out of the blue[Verse 2]I was wondering what love was all aboutI was trying but couldn't work it outBut then you came along to my surpriseAnd made my frozen mind come alive[Chorus]You took me right out of the blueSimply by showing that you love me tooOnly by giving me your everythingWith a love so true you took me out of the blue[Bridge]You let me out of the darknessYou brought me out in the sunI think you must be the only one for me'Cause you took me[Chorus]Right out of the blueSimply by showing that you love me tooOnly by giving me your everythingBreathing air below my wingsYou took me right out of the nightSimply by filling my heart with lightOnly by giving me your energyWith a love so true you took me out of the blue

Tips Memainkan Chord Out of the Blue

Gunakan capo di fret 2 jika ingin menyesuaikan nada dengan suara penyanyi asli atau membuat chord lebih mudah dimainkan.

Perhatikan transisi chord seperti dari E ke F# dan Am6, karena ini membutuhkan latihan agar perpindahan jari lebih mulus.

Gunakan strumming sederhana seperti pola D-DU-UDU untuk mengikuti ritme lagu yang lembut.

Latihan perlahan untuk menghafal urutan chord, terutama pada bagian bridge yang memiliki perubahan nada.

Mengapa Lagu Ini Begitu Populer?

Lagu Out of the Blue Michael Learns to Rock memiliki daya tarik karena liriknya yang romantis dan mudah dipahami. Cerita tentang menemukan cinta secara tak terduga sangat relate dengan banyak orang. Selain itu, melodi yang sederhana namun indah membuat lagu ini mudah diingat dan sering dinyanyikan di berbagai acara, seperti pernikahan atau reuni. Bagi penggemar MLTR, lagu ini adalah salah satu karya klasik yang tak pernah usang.

Kesimpulan

Dengan chord dan lirik Out of the Blue Michael Learns to Rock di atas, kamu bisa langsung berlatih memainkan lagu ini dengan gitar. Lagu ini tidak hanya mudah dimainkan, tetapi juga penuh makna yang bisa membuat momen spesial jadi lebih berkesan. Jadi, tunggu apa lagi? Ambil gitar kamu, pelajari chord-nya, dan nyanyikan lagu ini dengan penuh perasaan!