Chord dan Lirik Lagu Complicated Heart by Michael Learns to Rock, Fakta Menarik di Balikny

Lagu Complicated Heart by Michael Learns to Rock adalah salah satu hits romantis dari band pop-rock legendaris asal Denmark. Dirilis pada tahun 1993 dalam album Colours, lagu ini masih digemari hingga kini karena liriknya yang menyentuh dan melodi yang mudah diingat. Artikel ini akan membagikan chord, lirik, dan fakta menarik di balik lagu ini untuk kamu yang ingin memainkan atau sekadar bernostalgia!

Chord Lagu Complicated Heart by Michael Learns to Rock

Berikut adalah chord gitar untuk lagu Complicated Heart dalam kunci D, yang cocok untuk pemula maupun pemain gitar berpengalaman. Chord ini sederhana dan mudah diikuti.

[Intro]D C G D C G[Verse 1]DDon't know what to say nowC GDon't know where to startDDon't know how to handleC GA complicated heart[Verse 2]C EmYou tell me you are leavingC GBut I just have to sayAm D C GBefore you throw it all away[Chorus]C D GEven if you want to go aloneC D EmI will be waiting when you're comin' homeC D GIf you need someone to ease the painA C D GYou can lean on me, my love will still remain[Verse 3](Same as Verse 1)DDon't know what you're thinkin'C GTo me it seems quite toughDTo hold a conversationC GWhen words are not enough[Verse 4](Same as Verse 2)C EmIf this is your decisionC GAnd there's nothing I can do, oh yeahAm D C GI can only say to you, oh[Interlude]F C G DmF C D[Chorus]C D GEven if you want to go aloneC D EmI will be waiting when you're comin' homeC D GIf you need someone to ease the painA C D GYou can lean on me, my love will still remain[Coda]C D GEven if you want to go aloneC D EmIf you need someone to ease the pain (baby)A C D GLean on me, my love will still remain, oh yeah

Lirik Lagu Complicated Heart by Michael Learns to Rock

Lirik lagu ini menceritakan tentang perasaan seseorang yang menghadapi hubungan rumit, penuh dengan kebingungan dan ketidakpastian. Berikut adalah lirik lengkapnya:

Fakta Menarik di Balik Lagu Complicated Heart

Lagu ini bukan hanya sekadar lagu cinta, tetapi juga memiliki cerita menarik di baliknya. Berikut beberapa fakta yang mungkin belum kamu ketahui:

Inspirasi Lirik: Lagu ini ditulis oleh Jascha Richter, vokalis MLTR. Ia terinspirasi dari pengalaman pribadi tentang hubungan yang penuh konflik emosional, di mana cinta tetap ada meski hubungan terasa sulit.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh Jascha Richter, vokalis MLTR. Ia terinspirasi dari pengalaman pribadi tentang hubungan yang penuh konflik emosional, di mana cinta tetap ada meski hubungan terasa sulit. Popularitas di Asia: Complicated Heart sangat populer di Asia, terutama di Indonesia dan Filipina, karena liriknya yang relatable dan melodi yang lembut.

Popularitas di Asia: Complicated Heart sangat populer di Asia, terutama di Indonesia dan Filipina, karena liriknya yang relatable dan melodi yang lembut.

Video Klip: Video klip lagu ini dirilis di kanal YouTube resmi MLTR dan menampilkan nuansa romantis dengan visual sederhana yang menggambarkan perjuangan cinta.

Album Colours: Lagu ini termasuk dalam album Colours yang dirilis pada 1993, yang juga berisi hits lain seperti Wild Women dan Sleeping Child.

Tips Memainkan Chord Complicated Heart

Untuk pemula, cobalah mainkan chord di atas dengan tempo lambat (sekitar 53 BPM) sebelum meningkat ke tempo asli lagu (107 BPM). Gunakan capo jika ingin menyesuaikan nada dengan suara vokalmu. Pastikan transisi antara chord C dan G mulus untuk menjaga alur lagu.

Mengapa Lagu Ini Masih Populer?

Complicated Heart by Michael Learns to Rock tetap dicintai karena liriknya yang sederhana namun mendalam, menggambarkan perasaan universal tentang cinta yang rumit. Melodi yang easy-listening juga membuat lagu ini cocok untuk berbagai suasana, dari nostalgia hingga momen romantis.