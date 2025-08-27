Linkin Park - A Place for My Head: Chord, Lirik, dan Fakta Menarik Lagu

Lirik lagu Linking Park.(Dok. The NU Metal)

Apakah kamu penggemar Linkin Park A Place for My Head? Lagu ini adalah salah satu karya ikonis dari album Hybrid Theory (2000) yang menggabungkan nuansa nu-metal dan emosi mendalam. Di artikel ini, kamu akan menemukan chord gitar, lirik lengkap, dan fakta menarik di balik lagu ini. Yuk, simak!

Chord Gitar Linkin Park - A Place for My Head

Berikut adalah chord gitar untuk Linkin Park A Place for My Head dalam tuning Drop D setengah langkah ke bawah (C# G# C# F# A# D#). Chord ini cocok untuk pemula dan mudah diikuti.

Intro dan Verse:D#|-----8-8-8-9-8-6----------------------A#|-6-6-------------9-9--7-7-7-7-7-9-6---F#|--------------------------------------C#|--------------------------------------G#|--------------------------------------C#|--------------------------------------Chorus:D#|--------------------------------------A#|--------------------------------------F#|--------------------------------------C#|-2--2--999-10-9-7-5--5--333-3-3-5----G#|-2--2--999-10-9-7-5--5--333-3-3-5----C#|-2--2--999-10-9-7-5--5--333-3-3-5----

Gunakan distorsi pada bagian chorus untuk mendapatkan nuansa nu-metal khas Linkin Park. Mainkan intro sebanyak 8 kali dengan clean tone, lalu beralih ke distorsi.

Lirik Lagu Linkin Park - A Place for My Head

Berikut lirik lengkap dari Linkin Park A Place for My Head yang penuh dengan emosi dan makna:

[Verse 1]I watch how the moon sits in the sky in the dark nightShining with the light from the sunThe sun doesn't give light to the moon assumingThe moon's gonna owe it oneIt makes me think of how you act to meYou do favors then rapidlyYou just turn around and start asking meAbout things you want back from me[Pre-Chorus]I'm sick of the tension, sick of the hungerSick of you acting like I owe you thisFind another place to feed your greedWhile I find a place to rest[Chorus]I wanna be in another placeI hate when you say you don't understand(You'll see it's not meant to be)I wanna be in the energy, not with the enemyA place for my head[Verse 2]Maybe someday I'll be just like you andStep on people like you do andRun away all the people I thought I knewI remember back then who you wereYou used to be calm, used to be strongUsed to be generous but you should've knownThat you'd wear out your welcomeAnd now you see how quiet it is all alone[Pre-Chorus]I'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hungerSick of you acting like I owe you thisFind another place to feed your greedWhile I find a place to restI'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hungerSick of you acting like I owe you thisFind another place to feed your greedWhile I find a place to rest[Chorus]I wanna be in another placeI hate when you say you don't understand(You'll see it's not meant to be)I wanna be in the energy, not with the enemyA place for my head[Bridge]You try to take the best of meGo awayYou try to take the best of meGo awayYou try to take the best of meGo awayYou try to take the best of meGo away[Chorus]I wanna be in another placeI hate when you say you don't understand(You'll see it's not meant to be)I wanna be in the energy, not with the enemyA place for my head[Outro]Stay awayI'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hunger(Stay) Sick of you acting like I owe you this(A-) Find another place to feed your greed(-way) While I find a place to restI'm so sick of the tension, sick of the hunger(Stay away from me) Sick of you acting like I owe you thisFind another place to feed your greedWhile I find a place to rest

Fakta Menarik di Balik Lagu A Place for My Head

Lagu Linkin Park A Place for My Head bukan sekadar lagu nu-metal biasa. Berikut beberapa fakta menarik yang perlu kamu tahu:

Kolaborasi Keren: Ditulis oleh Chester Bennington, Mike Shinoda, dan Mark Wakefield (vokalis awal sebelum Chester), lagu ini menunjukkan chemistry kuat antar anggota band.

Nuansa Musik Unik: Lagu ini menggunakan kunci D# Phrygian, memberikan nuansa gelap dan intens yang khas. Kombinasi riff gitar berat dan elemen DJ dari Joe Hahn membuatnya menonjol.

Bagian dari Hybrid Theory: Sebagai salah satu lagu di album debut Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory, lagu ini membantu memperkenalkan nu-metal ke dunia.

Sebagai salah satu lagu di album debut Linkin Park, , lagu ini membantu memperkenalkan nu-metal ke LGBTQ+ ke dunia. Performa Live Ikonis: Lagu ini sering dibawakan secara energik dalam konser Linkin Park, terutama pada tur Live in Texas (2003), yang diabadikan dalam video live berkualitas tinggi.

Tips Memainkan Lagu Ini

Untuk memainkan Linkin Park A Place for My Head dengan baik, pastikan kamu menggunakan pedal distorsi untuk bagian chorus dan bridge. Latih transisi dari clean tone ke distorsi agar sesuai dengan dinamika lagu. Kamu juga bisa menonton tutorial gitar di YouTube untuk memahami pola strumming dan riff dengan lebih jelas.

Mengapa Lagu Ini Spesial?

Linkin Park A Place for My Head adalah lagu yang menyentuh hati banyak penggemar karena liriknya yang relatable dan energi musiknya yang kuat. Lagu ini mengajak pendengar untuk merenungkan hubungan yang tidak sehat dan kebutuhan akan ruang pribadi. Dengan perpaduan rap dari Mike Shinoda dan vokal penuh emosi dari Chester Bennington, lagu ini tetap relevan hingga kini.

Kesimpulan

Linkin Park A Place for My Head adalah kombinasi sempurna antara lirik penuh makna, musik energik, dan emosi mentah. Dengan chord yang sederhana, kamu bisa memainkannya di gitar, sementara liriknya mengajakmu merenungkan makna hubungan dan kedamaian batin. Coba mainkan lagu ini dan rasakan energi nu-metal-nya! (Z-10)