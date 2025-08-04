Headline
Tak Perlu Berlebihan Sikapi Bendera One Piece

Sebaiknya negara mengurus harga barang dulu.

Fokus
Dering Nyaring Alarm Kemiskinan

Angka kemiskinan memang turun, tetapi tetap tergolong tinggi.

E-Paper
Login
NEWSTICKER
Diperiksa di Polres Solo Hari Ini, Jokowi Dipastikan Bawa Ijazah
Ozzy Osbourne, Vokalis Legendaris Black Sabbath, Meninggal di Usi
Dul Jaelani Pilih Kelaparan saat Saldo Rekening Nol Ketimbang Min
Roy Suryo Cs Datangi Polda Metro Jaya, Ajukan Gelar Perkara Khusu
Ada yang Bermazhab Serakahnomics? Ini Penjelasannya Versi Prabowo

6 Laptop RAM 16GB Terbaik 2025, Segini Harganya

Reynaldi Andrian Pamungkas
04/8/2025 18:00
6 Laptop RAM 16GB Terbaik 2025, Segini Harganya
Berikut Laptop RAM 16GB Terbaik 2025(Freepik)

RAM laptop adalah singkatan dari Random Access Memory, yaitu komponen penting dalam laptop yang berfungsi sebagai media penyimpanan data sementara yang digunakan oleh prosesor saat menjalankan program atau aplikasi.

RAM ini berfungsi untuk mempercepat kinerja laptop saat membuka dan menjalankan banyak aplikasi sekaligus, serta menyimpan data sementara dari program yang sedang aktif.

Berikut 6 Laptop RAM 16GB Terbaik 2025

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Baca juga : Cek RAM Laptop: Panduan Mudah & Cepat!

  • RAM: 16GB DDR5
  • Prosesor: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060
  • Layar: 14 inci QHD+ 165Hz
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • Harga: Rp26.999.000
  • Kelebihan: Ringkas, sangat kuat untuk gaming & editing

2. Apple MacBook Air M3

  • RAM: 16GB Unified Memory
  • Prosesor: Apple M3
  • GPU: Terintegrasi M3
  • Layar: 13,6 inci Retina
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Harga: Rp22.999.000
  • Kelebihan: Super hemat daya, cocok untuk kerja profesional & mobile

3. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2 in 1

  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
  • Prosesor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
  • GPU: Intel Arc terintegrasi
  • Layar: 14 inci touchscreen FHD+
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • Harga: Rp18.999.000
  • Kelebihan: Fleksibel, ringan & premium

4. Dell XPS 13 Plus

  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
  • Prosesor: Intel Core Ultra 7
  • GPU: Intel terintegrasi
  • Layar: 13,4 inci OLED 3.5K
  • Storage: 512GB SSD
  • Harga: Rp25.999.000
  • Kelebihan: Desain futuristik, layar super tajam

5. Acer Swift X 14

  • RAM: 16GB DDR5
  • Prosesor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
  • GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050
  • Layar: 14 inci FHD 120Hz
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • Harga: Rp17.999.000
  • Kelebihan: Performa tinggi untuk kreator konten & desain

6. HP Pavilion Plus 14

  • RAM: 16GB DDR5
  • Prosesor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
  • GPU: Intel Arc
  • Layar: 14 inci 2.8K OLED
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • Harga: Rp14.999.000
  • Kelebihan: Harga terjangkau, layar OLED berkualitas tinggi

Dari laptop di atas, untuk kerja profesional dan mobilitas bisa pilih MacBook Air M3, Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Sedangkan, untuk gaming dan desain grafis pilih ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, Acer Swift X 14. Dan untuk value terbaik pakai HP Pavilion Plus 14, Lenovo Yoga 7i. (Z-4)



Cek berita dan artikel yg lain di Google News dan dan ikuti WhatsApp channel mediaindonesia.com
Editor : Reynaldi
Berita Lainnya
  • ilustrasi gambar tentang Cek RAM Laptop

    Cek RAM Laptop: Panduan Mudah & Cepat!

    17/5/2025 00:10

    Cek RAM laptop dengan mudah! Panduan lengkap melihat spesifikasi & upgrade RAM untuk performa laptop maksimal. Klik sekarang & optimalkan laptopmu!

LOAD MORE
Opini
LOAD MORE
Kolom Pakar
LOAD MORE
BenihBaik
LOAD MORE

Rubrikasi

Sitemap

Copyright @ 2025 Media Group - mediaindonesia. All Rights Reserved