6 Laptop RAM 16GB Terbaik 2025, Segini Harganya

Berikut Laptop RAM 16GB Terbaik 2025(Freepik)
RAM laptop adalah singkatan dari Random Access Memory, yaitu komponen penting dalam laptop yang berfungsi sebagai media penyimpanan data sementara yang digunakan oleh prosesor saat menjalankan program atau aplikasi.
RAM ini berfungsi untuk mempercepat kinerja laptop saat membuka dan menjalankan banyak aplikasi sekaligus, serta menyimpan data sementara dari program yang sedang aktif.
1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Prosesor: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4060
Layar: 14 inci QHD+ 165Hz
Storage: 1TB SSD
Harga: Rp26.999.000
Kelebihan: Ringkas, sangat kuat untuk gaming & editing
2. Apple MacBook Air M3
RAM: 16GB Unified Memory
Prosesor: Apple M3
GPU: Terintegrasi M3
Layar: 13,6 inci Retina
Storage: 512GB SSD
Harga: Rp22.999.000
Kelebihan: Super hemat daya, cocok untuk kerja profesional & mobile
3. Lenovo Yoga 7i 2 in 1
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
Prosesor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H
GPU: Intel Arc terintegrasi
Layar: 14 inci touchscreen FHD+
Storage: 1TB SSD
Harga: Rp18.999.000
Kelebihan: Fleksibel, ringan & premium
4. Dell XPS 13 Plus
RAM: 16GB LPDDR5
Prosesor: Intel Core Ultra 7
GPU: Intel terintegrasi
Layar: 13,4 inci OLED 3.5K
Storage: 512GB SSD
Harga: Rp25.999.000
Kelebihan: Desain futuristik, layar super tajam
5. Acer Swift X 14
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Prosesor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4050
Layar: 14 inci FHD 120Hz
Storage: 1TB SSD
Harga: Rp17.999.000
Kelebihan: Performa tinggi untuk kreator konten & desain
6. HP Pavilion Plus 14
RAM: 16GB DDR5
Prosesor: Intel Core Ultra 5 125H
GPU: Intel Arc
Layar: 14 inci 2.8K OLED
Storage: 1TB SSD
Harga: Rp14.999.000
Kelebihan: Harga terjangkau, layar OLED berkualitas tinggi
Dari laptop di atas, untuk kerja profesional dan mobilitas bisa pilih MacBook Air M3, Dell XPS 13 Plus.
Sedangkan, untuk gaming dan desain grafis pilih ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14, Acer Swift X 14. Dan untuk value terbaik pakai HP Pavilion Plus 14, Lenovo Yoga 7i. (Z-4)