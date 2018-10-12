Housing Sector Shield for The National Economy

PROPERTY related industries have grown strong and survived economic crises. Not many would think that housing industry can help shield a

country’s economy from impacts of the crises.

In Indonesia for instance, the housing industry is connected to at least 117 other industries, from upstream to downstream. A new housing

complex can improve the economy of the people in the neighbouring area, because a new housing complex means new families and demands.

Data showed that cities with dense housing complex have more potential to grow into established economic zones. Several examples are cities or satellites around Jakarta such as Bekasi, Tangerang, Depok, Bandung and other cities in various provinces that are increasingly more financially stable, in parallel to the growth of the housing industry.

This very topic is a strategic issue to be discussed at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank Annual Meetings. In this

international event, held in Bali’s Nusa Dua, Indonesia can be seen as one of the countries with relatively stable economic growth, despite

several global economic shocks that hit the world in the past.

Housing businesses almost completely unaffected by the shocks, particularly property sector that specializes in providing for the

middle to lower class group or MBR—and this sector is now being taken as a priority by the government of Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo has launched One Million Houses Program that will involve a lot of sectors. This program is interesting because the

government has successfully implemented it and it has answered people’s needs of decent housing. The government has wisely chosen a

focus, because even 73 years after the country’s independence, there are still a lot of people living without a roof above their heads.

Data from Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS) in 2015 showed that the number of home ownership backlogs in the archipelago amounted to 11.4 million. This means that there are still 11.4 million families in Indonesia that do not own a house. The high number of housing demands has become an opportunity for property industry in Indonesia.

It is indeed a very good opportunity given the prices of property will always increase along with the growth of the economy in the area.

Data from Bank Tabungan Negara’s House Price Index—a research done by PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk—showed that housing prices in Indonesia has increased by 7.23% year-on-year (yoy) per quarter II/2018. Bank Tabungan Negara or BTN, is one of the government-owned banks that loyally serves housing financing businesses for Indonesian people.

From 1976 when the house ownership loans (KPR) was firstly launched, until June 30, 2018, Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) has disbursed credits totalling Rp500 trillion for millions of houses which could accommodate nearly five million people in Indonesia.

Being an old player in the housing sector, BTN has become the leader of mortgage market in Indonesia. As of June 30 this year, the bank

that has been operating since the Dutch era has recorded a mortgage market share of 37.73%.

In the subsidized KPR segment, which targets middle and lower class, BTN is also dominating the market with a share of 94.12% per June this year. The company, that was listed as BBTN at the stock exchange, has also shown a positive performance, above average of national banking industry. BTN recorded credit and financing growth of 19.14% yoy (audited) as of June 2018 or higher-than-average increase in national banking credit of 10.75% yoy.

Third party funds or DPK collected by BTN also grew at the level of 19.17% yoy as of June 2018 (audited). This growth level is also higher

than the increase in banking industry by 6.99% yoy as of June 2018.

The mortgage specialist bank has also proven to be unaffected by global economic crises. Mortgage business that focuses on MBR market

has secured the bank’s operation and helped BTN to become one of the big banks in Indonesia. Moreover, KPR is a secure business because it uses a house as the collateral—and house prices will always increase.

BTN is now listed as the fifth largest bank in Indonesia. With its positive performance in often an uncertain economic condition, BTN success is a testament to the strength of property and housing industry. The housing finance industry does not only provide homes for the people, but also a force for the country’s economy, especially in facing global economic shocks. (S-1)

Sektor Perumahan Dukung Ekonomi Nasional

INDUSTRI terkait dengan sektor properti tumbuh dengan kuat dan bertahan terhadap krisis ekonomi. Siapa sangka pembangunan rumah dapat mengamankan ekonomi suatu negara dari krisis.

Di Indonesia misalnya, bisnis perumahan di negara ini setidaknya berkaitan dengan 117 industri lainnya dari hulu hingga ke hilir. Suatu perumahan baru pun dapat meningkatkan ekonomi masyarakat di sekitarnya. Sebab, perumahan baru berarti ada keluarga baru dengan kebutuhan-kebutuhan baru.

Di Tanah Air, fakta di lapangan telah banyak membuktikan banyak kota dengan perumahan yang padat telah tumbuh menjadi kawasan ekonomi yang mapan. Tengok saja kota yang mengelilingi Jakarta seperti Bekasi, Tangerang, Depok, Bandung, dan berbagai daerah lain yang semakin mapan seiring pertumbuhan perumahan yang kian menjamur.

Fakta ini pun menjadi isu strategis di tengah penyelenggaraan IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meeting 2018. Dalam ajang internasional yang sedang menjadi sorotan dunia tersebut, Indonesia termasuk salah satu negara dengan pertumbuhan ekonomi relatif stabil di tengah guncangan ekonomi global.

Bisnis di sektor perumahan pun bahkan hampir tak terdampak guncangan ekonomi global. Khususnya, bagi sektor properti untuk kalangan masyarakat menengah ke bawah (MBR). Apalagi, kini MBR memang menjadi fokus pemerintah untuk memenuhi kebutuhan rakyat akan rumah. Oleh karena itulah Presiden Joko Widodo mengusung program rumah rakyat dalam Program Satu Juta Rumah yang melibatkan banyak pihak untuk merealisasikannya.

Program ini menjadi isu menarik karena menjadi program yang berhasil dijalankan dan menjawab kebutuhan rakyat akan tempat tinggal layak. Tak salah jika kebutuhan rakyat akan rumah menjadi fokus pemerintah. Sebab, selama 73 tahun Indonesia merdeka, masih banyak masyarakat yang belum memiliki rumah bahkan belum menghuni rumah.

Data Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS) Indonesia pada 2015 menunjukkan angka backlog kepemilikan rumah di Indonesia mencapai 11,4 juta. Artinya masih ada 11,4 juta keluarga di Indonesia yang belum memiliki rumah.

Catatan nilai kebutuhan akan hunian yang mencapai jutaan tersebut menjadi peluang tersendiri bagi bisnis properti di Indonesia. Apalagi, dengan nilai rumah yang terus melambung tinggi sejalan dengan bergeraknya ekonomi di wilayah dimana rumah itu berada.

Data yang diperoleh dari BTN House Price Index (HPI), riset yang dilakukan PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk, merekam harga rumah di Indonesia naik hingga 7,23% year-on-year (yoy) per kuartal II/2018. Adalah Bank BTN sebagai salah satu bank milik pemerintah yang hingga kini masih berfokus dalam bisnis pembiayaan rumah untuk rakyat.

Sejak kredit pemilikan rumah (KPR) dikucurkan ke masyarakat Indonesia pada 1976, sampai dengan 30 Juni 2018, Bank BTN telah menyalurkan kredit mencapai hampir Rp500 triliun untuk jutaan rumah yang sudah dinikmati oleh hampir 5 juta masyarakat di Indonesia.

Menjadi pemain lama di sektor perumahan, hingga kini Bank BTN pun tercatat menjadi pemimpin pasar KPR di Indonesia. Per 30 Juni 2018, bank yang telah beroperasi sejak zaman Hindia Belanda ini mencatatkan pangsa pasar KPR sebesar 37,73%.

Di segmen KPR Subsidi yang menyasar kalangan menengah ke bawah, Bank BTN pun mendominasi dengan pangsa pasar sebesar 94,12% per Juni 2018. Pada posisi yang sama, emiten bersandi saham BBTN tersebut juga mencatatkan kinerja positif di atas rata-rata industri perbankan nasional. Bank BTN mencatatkan kredit dan pembiayaan tumbuh 19,14% yoy (audited) per Juni 2018 atau berada di atas rata-rata kenaikan kredit perbankan nasional sebesar 10,75% yoy.

Dana pihak ketiga (DPK) yang dihimpun Bank BTN pun tumbuh di level 19,17% yoy per Juni 2018 (audited). Level pertumbuhan tersebut juga berada di atas kenaikan DPK industri perbankan sebesar 6,99% yoy per Juni 2018.

Bank spesialis KPR tersebut juga sudah membuktikan selamat dari krisis ekonomi yang menghantam dunia. Bisnis KPR yang berfokus pada MBR menyelamatkannya dan menjadikannya sebagai bank besar di Indonesia. Apalagi, KPR menjadi bisnis yang aman karena beragunkan rumah yang harganya pun terus menanjak. Kini, Bank BTN bahkan mencatatkan diri sebagai bank dengan aset ke lima terbesar di Indonesia.

Dengan kinerja positif Bank BTN di tengah kondisi ekonomi tak menentu menjadi bukti kokohnya industri dan pembiayaan rumah rakyat. Bahkan, sektor tersebut mampu mengantar aset BBTN melaju ke posisi lima. Industri bisnis dan pembiayaan rumah rakyat ini memang tak hanya memberikan tempat berlindung bagi rakyat, tapi juga bagi ekonomi negara terutama di tengah guncangan ekonomi global. (S-1)